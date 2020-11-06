The Alcoa football team took its first postseason step toward the state championship Friday night.
The Tornadoes cruised past Johnson County, 49-0, at home in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, despite getting off to what Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin considered to be a lackadaisical start.
“Early we were unmotivated — sloppy,” Rankin said. “We just need to develop a little more toughness.”
Rankin’s high standards for his team align with the Tornadoes’ lofty goals. They have their sights set on winning their seventh straight state title and 19th overall.
Next up for No. 1 seed Alcoa (10-1) is a rematch with No. 3 Kingston (7-3) at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at home. The Tornadoes shut out Kingston 41-0 earlier this season in a region game. The Yellow Jackets defeated Region 1’s No. 2 seed Chuckey-Doak, 43-42, to advance, completing Region 2’s first round sweep.
Rankin hopes to see better blocking from his squad than he did against the Longhorns (4-6).
“We weren’t dominant up front like we usually are,” Rankin said. “We should be dominant no matter what — doesn’t matter who your opponent is.”
Alcoa’s defense, however, was dominant as usual. The Tornadoes held Johnson County to negative rushing yards in the first half en route to their sixth shutout of the season.
Zach Lunsford led the way on offense for Alcoa, throwing for three touchdowns and almost 200 yards. Zane Bonham contributed a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Tornadoes some cushion early.
Bonham said, on those two plays, the offensive line did its job.
“It was all thanks to the O-line, who made some of the biggest holes I’ve ever seen,” Bonham said. “They made it really easy to score.”
Ahmaudd Sankey got the Tornadoes going on their first drive, which he opened with runs of 12 and 17 yards. Bonham finished the job on the next play with a 36-yard rushing touchdown to put Alcoa on the board in the opening 39 seconds.
The Tornadoes stalled in uncharacteristic fashion on their next possession. Johnson County found some more momentum when the Longhorns blocked Alcoa’s punt, setting them up to begin their drive at the Alcoa 1.
The Alcoa defense did what it does best and made the goal line stand, forcing Johnson County to turn the ball over on downs.
The Tornadoes started cruising from there, scoring on every possession but one for the rest of the half. Lunsford led Alcoa 99 yards down the field on their next drive before capping it with a 6-yard pass to Brayden Anderson in the corner of the end zone.
Bonham put Alcoa ahead 21-0 entering the second quarter when, after blasting up the field for a 19-yard gain, he scampered 5 yards into the end zone on the next play.
The second quarter featured more of the same. Sankey scored on a 15-yard run, and Lunsford threw two touchdown passes on the first plays of Alcoa’s next two drives. The first was for 63 yards to Taharin Sudderth and the second was for 61 yards to Landon Ford.
With 1:28 left in the second quarter, Colby Bledsoe intercepted the Longhorns — his first of two interceptions for the night — to allow Alcoa to sustain its 42-0 lead entering halftime.
Isaiah Bryant rounded out the scoring in the third quarter with an interception he returned for a touchdown.
Rankin also credited freshman linebacker Brayden Cornett with playing a significant role on defense for the Tornadoes.
“He made as many plays on the field as anybody all night,” Rankin said. “He’s a heck of a player. He’s a freshman, but he has established himself as a starter this year.”
