Getting to the state championship is not unfamiliar territory for the Alcoa football team. Doing so in the middle of a pandemic, on the other hand, is.
“It’s the most stressful coaching season that I’ve had,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “Just hoping to get to the finish line.”
The Tornadoes (13-1) are slated to play Milan (12-1) at noon today (11 a.m. CST) at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville. It has been an unpredictable season — one that’s taken a toll on everyone.
Alcoa was fortunate enough to get through it without an outbreak among its players. For that reason, the team isn’t taking this trip to the state final for granted.
“It’s a blessing,” Alcoa defensive end and Georgia Tech commit Grey Carroll said. “There was a point in time where we were worried about even having a season. The fact that it came through and we got to play and now we’re here, it’s just surreal.”
Seniors such as Carroll have their sights set on winning their fourth 3A title in four years. The Tornadoes have advanced to the last eight state championships and won the last five titles.
Needless to say, success has become the norm at Alcoa. But this was a season in which anything could happen, as evidenced by the Dobyns-Bennett-McMinn County game that was called off right before kickoff because of COVID-19 concerns. The TSSAA declared Dobyns-Bennett the winner as McMinn County’s season came to an end in abrupt and heartbreaking fashion.
Rankin called the game’s last-minute cancelation “stunning.” Senior defensive lineman Braxton Baumann said it served as a grim reminder that nothing is a given this year.
“It made you think it might be the last one,” Baumann said. “Get the most out of it.”
To increase its chances of making it through 15 games, Alcoa implemented safety guidelines to diminish the risk of spreading COVID-19. Among those have involved mask-wearing and social-distancing. Rankin said players are instructed to put on masks immediately after games, and their time in the locker room has been staggered to avoid overcrowding.
Still, there’s only so much players can do.
“It’s really hard to try to stay 6 feet apart in the locker room,” Baumann said.
“It’s hard to stay six feet apart in general,” Carroll added.
For that reason, contact-tracing has been among the biggest sources of angst for Rankin all season. Several weeks ago, he got permission from the administration to have some 30 players work on school remotely.
“That was the scariest thing for us,” Rankin said. “Just somebody who has got it in the classroom and, if you’re sitting around them, you’re gone for 14 days. We’ve tried to work around that, asked players to sit in the back of the classroom — do everything they could. The virus didn’t scare me as much as the contact-tracing.”
That uncertainty has loomed over the Tornadoes all season. Baumann said there were a couple times where he woke up not feeling great and instantly feared the worst.
The reality of the pandemic has felt more present throughout the playoffs as the number of cases continue to rise across the state.
“It started to hit a couple weeks ago when there were less and less people coming to practice — people getting contact-traced,” Baumann said. “It was like, ‘This is real. There’s not a lot left on the depth chart.’”
“It’s been a tough year with a lot of problems, and that happens sometimes,” Rankin said. “Everyone has problems, everyone has to work through things. Seems like this is a year where we’ve had to work through more things than we have in the past.”
A lot has been different about this season, but two things haven’t changed. The Tornadoes are still dominating on the field, averaging playoff wins by 44-point margins, and they seem to feel how they always do entering a state championship.
“We feel the way we usually do — confident,” Carroll said. “We’ve been there, done that, and we hope to make it six (straight).”
