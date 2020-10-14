Alcoa coach Gary Rankin sometimes worries about how his team might return from a bye week.
Coming out of the break, it appears the Tornadoes (6-1, 4-0) are still right on track ahead of their Region 2-AAA matchup at Kingston (5-1, 3-0) on Friday night.
“I didn’t see a whole lot of rust,” Rankin said. “There’s going to be some, but we got back to work pretty quick. It seems like the focus and concentration was good. I think they’re refreshed.”
Alcoa has shut out Kingston the last two years, during which the Tornadoes put up 103 points against the Yellow Jackets. But Kingston enters the matchup coming off a 24-20 region win over Scott, and the Yellow Jackets’ only loss of the season came in overtime. They will also enjoy home-field advantage.
“We have a huge amount of respect for the way that they play and the way that their coaches coach,” Rankin said. “They’re one of the best coached teams that we always play against. They have great schemes on offense and defense, and they usually play the heck out of us at their place. There’s a lot of pride in that stadium — lot of tradition.”
Kingston boasts a balanced offense with speed in the backfield. Kain Collins leads the way at quarterback. Last week, Marcus Rose led the Yellow Jackets’ ground game with 98 rushing yards, including a 58-yard score.
The Yellow Jackets are averaging 33 points. Of course, like any team, they will be hard pressed to move the ball against Alcoa’s defense. The Tornadoes allow, on average, five points while putting up 43 a game.
Still, there’s always room for improvement to Rankin.
“I’m always trying to play cleaner,” Rankin said. “We haven’t had any turnovers lately, and we haven’t had a whole lot of penalties, so I think that we’re getting better on offense. That was our biggest deal coming into the season.”
Alcoa was tasked with replacing four of five starting offensive linemen as well as its quarterback ahead of the season. The Tornadoes didn’t have the luxury of easing in their new starters, facing Blackman in their opening game.
They were up for the challenge, scoring 28 second-half points en route to a 35-7 victory over the 6A powerhouse.
“We’re replacing a lot of linemen and replacing some backfield people, so we were really trying to rebuild this thing on offense,” Rankin said. “Defensively, we had a lot of kids back. We play consistent on that side of the ball. I think it’s coming together.”
Zach Lunsford and Cam Burden are still splitting time at quarterback for Alcoa. Lunsford has completed 39 of 62 passes for 535 yards and five touchdowns while Burden is 16-for-23 for 180 yards and five touchdowns.
At running back, Ahmaudd Sankey led the Tornadoes past Northview Academy on Oct. 1 with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Alcoa finished with more than 400 offensive yards, including 285 on the ground, against the Cougars (3-5, 0-4).
Now, the objective for Alcoa remains staying the course and staying healthy with just three games left in the regular season.
“(The break) came at a good time for us,” Rankin said. “It’s a big region game, and we’re excited for it.”
