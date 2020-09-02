The Alcoa football team has a few simple goals for Friday night against Scott.
Those include notching another Region 2-3A win and coming out on the other side healthy.
“It’s a region game, and you’ve got to have them all,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “You hope to get a win and get out without getting anyone banged up.”
Alcoa (2-0, 1-0) is — as usual — on a roll, winning its two opening games against Blackman and Austin-East by an average 28.5-point margin. The Tornadoes will look to improve to 2-0 in the region against Scott (2-0) at home.
Scott will also serve as Alcoa’s last chance to fine-tune some things ahead of Maryville — the Tornadoes’ cross-county rival who delivered their only loss last season.
First, they’ve got to get through Scott.
“They’re rebuilding a little bit, but they’re always well-coached when we play them,” Rankin said. “They always play tough and hard, and their kids are always physical. In the past, they’ve always been well prepared.”
Scott will be hard-pressed to score against Alcoa. The Tornadoes are coming off a 55-0 victory over Austin-East in which they allowed the Roadrunners 24 net yards of offense.
Against Blackman — a 6A school — Alcoa held the Blaze to negative rushing yards on 24 carries.
All that was without Grey Carroll, who is regarded as one of the top defensive players in the state. Unfortunately for Scott, he returns this week.
A 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end, Carroll has played a crucial role in the Tornadoes winning their last three state championships. In 2019, he led the team in tackles with 79, including seven sacks among 13 tackles for loss, to earn Region 2-3A Player of the Year and Class 3A Mr. Football finalist honors.
“We’ll get him back in there some this week to get his feet wet,” Rankin said. “I’m sure he’ll add something to an already outstanding defense.”
Rankin said another rising star on the defensive end is sophomore Jordan Harris, who made a splash on social media last week when a video captured him making an impressive tackle behind the line of scrimmage.
It happened when Harris made contact with an Austin-East player, who received the screen pass. Harris immediately lifted him into the air and drove him backwards for an eight-yard loss.
“He has done an outstanding job as a sophomore,” Rankin said of Harris. “We’ve had a lot of young kids do some good thing.”
Scott opened the season with a 20-12 win over Cumberland County before winning its next over Whitley County in Kentucky via forfeit because of the coronavirus.
Last season, the Tornadoes shut out Scott, 42-0, while limiting the Highlanders to 58 yards.
“(On defense), it’s hard to be much better than we were last year,” Rankin said. “But certainly we hope we can be as good as we were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.