Alcoa has no room for contentment, just domination.
The Tornadoes have not beat a region opponent by less than 21 points since 2014 when they defeated Knoxville Catholic, 21-14, and yet, they attack each game as they would for a state championship game.
Alcoa gets another opportunity to unleash its wrath on a Region 2-3A foe when it travels to Kodak to take on Northview Academy at 7 p.m. tonight. The Tornadoes have outscored the Cougars, 217-15, in their four meetings since the two were put in the same region back in 2017.
“I think it stems from how we practice because we never relax as coaches,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “Our practices, we want them to look the same whether we’re playing Maryville, in the semifinals or state championship.
“That’s one thing I’m really proud of because we haven’t overlooked anybody or beat ourselves in the 16 years that I’ve been here.”
The Cougars (1-1) did not play last week, earning a COVID-19 victory after West Greene was forced to cancel because of the virus, but a loss to Unicoi County in their season opener gives the Tornadoes something to prepare a game plan around.
Northview Academy senior quarterback Alex Cruz-Mendoza completed eight of his 19 passes for 90 yards and threw two interceptions, but was much more of a threat with his legs, rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Alcoa has surrendered a combined 318 rushing yards in its two games this season, with most of those coming in the second half against the second or third defensive unit.
“We’ve played well the first two weeks, especially since we’ve played against two different offenses,” Rankin said. “We’re going to get one of our best defensive lineman (Michael Williams) back in a couple of weeks, and that’s really going to help us, but our kids are growing up on that side of the ball.
“We’re developing a little bit of depth, and we expect that we should get better each week on defense because those kids have room to grow.”
The Tornadoes will take the additional improvement before turning their attention to the 93rd edition of the Battle of Pistol Creek against Maryville next week.
