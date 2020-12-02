It has been an unpredictable year, but one thing has remained constant for the better part of the decade.
For its eighth straight season, the Alcoa football team has advanced to the Class 3A state championship. The Tornadoes (13-1) will face Milan (12-1) at noon (local time) at Tennessee Tech.
Despite the program’s familiarity with the big stage, injuries and constant uncertainty presented by the pandemic have made Alcoa’s road to Cookeville a bumpy one.
“We’re in a little bit better shape this week than we have been the last two weeks — we sort of limped in a little bit,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “We had never been that beat up going into the third and fourth rounds.”
Alcoa was forced to compete in the quarterfinals and semifinals without three starting offensive linemen. Fortunately, right guard Brenden Pecora will return to the lineup.
Rankin said offensive tackle Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries, who was recently sidelined with a dislocated elbow, may also play some against the Bulldogs.
“(Missing three starting offensive linemen) might not be a big deal at Oakland or Maryville or Farragut or somewhere, but at Alcoa High School, we just don’t have that kind of depth,” Rankin said. “It’s been a challenge.”
With the exception of the first half against Gatlinburg-Pittman on Nov. 20, the Tornadoes’ injury woes haven’t produced much drama on the field. Alcoa is averaging playoff wins by 44 points, including a 49-13 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman after entering halftime ahead just 14-13.
Milan enters the matchup against Alcoa with plenty of confidence after upsetting Pearl Cohn, 27-13, last week. Pearl-Cohn jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter before Milan scored 27 unanswered points for the win.
The Bulldogs have no shortage of offensive weapons. Anthony Brown — a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist with an offer from Alabama — is among the most dangerous. Brown is an extremely versatile athlete who can do it all at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back.
Running backs Gyderius Easley and Orlandis Williamson also boast plenty of athleticism and speed. Milan averages 297.6 rushing yards a game and 7.8 per carry.
“They’ll look a lot like us,” Rankin said. “I think they’re one of the best-coached teams we’ll play by far. … They’ve got great schemes on both sides of the ball.”
However, the Bulldogs will be hard-pressed to find that kind of production against Alcoa, which allows 48.9 rushing yards per game and has yet to allow a 3A school to eclipse 100 yards.
The Tornadoes are balanced offensively. Caden Buckles and Zach Lunsford split time at quarterback and have plenty of targets, including Brayden Anderson, Isaiah Bryant, Taharin Sudderth and Landon Ford. Those four have recorded two touchdown catches apiece in the playoffs.
Ahmaudd Sankey is among the most consistent running backs for Alcoa. Sankey rushed for a team-high three touchdowns last week in the Tornadoes’ 42-7 victory at Red Bank.
Friday’s 3A final marks the third time Alcoa and Milan will meet in the championship. In 2008 and 2009, Alcoa defeated Milan by scores of 21-0 and 28-14 for back-to-back state titles.
The Tornadoes are looking for their sixth straight state title and 19th overall while the Bulldogs aim to end their championship drought dating back to 1999.
“They’re playing good, and they’ve got confidence,” Rankin said. “They’re the real deal, and they deserve to be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.