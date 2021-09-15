The Alcoa football picked up a Region 2-3A win without taking the field Wednesday after Pigeon Forge was forced to cancel because of a COVID-19 outbreak within its team.
The Tornadoes improves to 4-1 (3-0 Region 2-3A) with the forfeit victory.
Alcoa coach Josh Stephens told The Daily Times the Tornadoes were searching for an alternate opponent.
