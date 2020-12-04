COOKEVILLE — When Grey Carroll arrived at Alcoa, he expected to win a few state titles with the football team.
Earning four championship rings seemed like a bit of a stretch.
“Coming in from middle school, I don’t know if I could say I was expecting to go four-for-four,” the senior defensive end said Friday following a Tornado celebration at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium. “I don’t think there’s much more we could have done. Maybe go undefeated every year. But seriously, I wouldn’t have traded anything.”
A Georgia Tech commit and a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist, Carroll is among the third straight class of Alcoa seniors who can say they have won four state football championships as a Tornado after Alcoa shut out Milan, 35-0, in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl to claim a sixth straight state title. The golden ball was the 19th for the Tornadoes as Alcoa extended its own state record for the most football titles.
The Tornado defense posted its eight shutout of the year thwarting Milan (12-2). Alcoa (14-1) forced three turnovers, recorded 10 tackles for loss and held the Bulldogs to 85 net yards of offense to complete a season that did not see a single 3A opponent achieve triple digits in rushing yards.
Milan entered the game averaging more than 218 rushing yards.
“We just kind of knew what to expect coming out here,” Carroll said. “We’re a very physical unit up front. … We know where to be at, we’re coached well, and we just execute.”
Defense’s significance in the game wasn’t lost on Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles, who completed 19 of 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns to earn BlueCross MVP honors.
“I’ve got to give props to our defense,” Buckles said. “That entire defense should have been the MVP for holding that powerhouse team to zero points in this game.”
Alcoa scored on its first three drives to enter halftime with a 20-point lead. The first two came courtesy of Ahmaudd Sankey. Buckles and Anderson connected for 33 yards on the Tornadoes’ first drive to put Alcoa in the red zone, where Sankey finished the job with a 2-yard rush behind a bullish offensive line with 6:41 left in the first quarter.
Ahead 6-0 after a failed extra-point attempt, the Tornadoes scored their next touchdown in almost identical fashion. Buckles found Anderson for a 38-yard gain that set up Alcoa at the Milan 1, where Sankey again barreled into the end zone behind a surge that carried the back to the score and 13-0 lead.
Buckles opened the second quarter with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Taharin Sudderth on the first play. Meanwhile, Milan didn’t get a first down until the final three minutes of the second quarter and had 10 net yards of offense when that drive began.
Turnovers prevented the Bulldogs from ever finding their rhythm in the second half. Alcoa’s Major Newman made the major recovery, jumping on the loose ball at the Milan 40 as the Bulldogs struggled with a squirting squib kick that opened the third. The Tornadoes couldn’t capitalize, but Ronald Jackson gave Alcoa another shot with an impressive sideline interception where he managed to graze the inbounds turf with the tips of his feet.
Alcoa made that turnover count. Buckles and Anderson connected for a 19-yard touchdown toss to put the Tornadoes ahead 27-0 entering the fourth quarter.
With 2:52 left, Cam Burden spun his way out of tackles before rumbling into the end zone for a 31-yard rushing touchdown. Buckles activated the running-clock mercy rule with a successful 2-point conversion run to round out the scoring.
Burden, who has shined on offense but prefers to play linebacker, finished with a team-high eight tackles, including three for loss.
“After all the work that the team has put in, it’s just a blessing,” Carroll said. “I’m really blessed to be able to say these guys are my teammates. They’re my brothers.”
