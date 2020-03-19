Three years ago, Alcoa’s Grey Carroll panicked when he got called into his football coach’s office for the first time.
A freshman back then, Carroll couldn’t fathom what it could be about. His curiosity piqued when he walked into the room. With Alcoa coach Gary Rankin was an unfamiliar man who introduced himself as Austin Peay coach Will Healy.
Carroll had no words.
“They’re all just staring at me, and I’m like, ‘Oh goodness,’” Carroll said. “I started like stuttering. I didn’t even know what to say. I was forgetting my name.”
What followed was an offer from Healy to Carroll to play on his team — the first of some 20 offers he has received over the course of his high school career. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end is one of a handful of juniors on Alcoa’s squad that have had offers pour in over the past few months before the NCAA halted recruiting through April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Isiah Cox and Ahmaudd Sankey are among that group ahead of their final season, which the Tornadoes hope to cap with a sixth straight state championship.
“There are a lot of guys on our team that could really play high-level football,” Carroll said. “I feel like we’re going to have a good chance to repeat what we’ve done the last five years.”
Carroll’s list of offers includes from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Cincinnati, Appalachian State and Wake Forest.
Cox, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, has received 11 offers, the most notable of which are from Memphis, Cincinnati, East Carolina and Charlotte.
Sankey, a 5-foot-11 running back, has offers from Indiana State, Austin Peay, Tulane and Liberty.
“It just shows that we work hard and that we’re dedicated,” Sankey said. “I’m just being patient right now.”
The trio of standout athletes has time to weigh options and potentially develop more.
Carroll has spent the most time at Georgia Tech and Louisville — his two frontrunners for their “good vibes.” He said his favorite part of college visits are the Junior Days, during which he’s given tours of the facilities and campus and gets to try on gear and watch the team practice.
This week, Carroll was slated to visit Memphis, where he also has received an offer, before the recruiting halt nixed those plans. Cox and Sankey also had visits canceled.
“We were planning to go to quite a few places, but we couldn’t,” Carroll said. “I just want to end up somewhere where I feel like I belong and I feel like I have a family there — someone who could develop me into a better person and human being.”
Carroll has played a crucial role in the Tornadoes' past three state championships. He led the team in tackles in 2019 with 79, including seven sacks among 13 tackles for loss. Those contributions earned him Region 2-3A Player of the Year, The Daily Times’ Defensive Player of the Year and Class 3A Mr. Football finalist honors.
Carroll said he couldn’t have imagined that amount of success before getting to high school. He recalls, as an eighth grader, sitting in the stands of the 2016 state championship in which Alcoa defeated Liberty, 45-12, for its second straight title.
“I remember wondering if I’m even going to see the field,” Carroll said. “When I got an offer as a freshman, it was like a wakeup call.”
Carroll surpassed his own expectations by earning a spot in the starting lineup his first year at Alcoa. College offers were far from his radar until the day he got his first one.
Carroll said he was unfamiliar with the process. He imagined it would involve someone sliding a piece of paper across the table, like as a literal offer.
It was more casual than that.
“He just said, ‘You’ve got an offer from Austin Peay,’” Carroll said. “It made me realize, ‘Wow, I can really do this.’ It pushed me. It’s helped me get to where I’ll work for it.
“I’ve been working my tail off day in and day out since that time, doing everything I can do to give myself the best opportunity to make it.”
Cox and Sankey started getting offers as sophomores. Last season, Sankey led Alcoa in rushing with 887 yards and 17 touchdowns on 89 carries while also recording 160 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.
Cox had 14 catches for 312 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Like Carroll, Cox said he realized early on he had the potential to play at the next level — a driving force for him over the years.
“By the end of my freshman year, I was like, ‘I can do it, I’ve just got to put my mind to it,’” Cox said. “I’m not just looking for football (in a school), I want to become a better man.”
