It’s not often the Alcoa football team goes three-and-out on its first drive of the game.
The No. 1-ranked Tornadoes did so Friday night against No. 3 seed Kingston in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, but it wasn’t exactly representative of how the rest of the night would go for the defending state champions. Alcoa didn’t punt again until late in the fourth quarter, picking up eight touchdowns between boots to secure a 56-0 victory to advance to the state quarterfinals.
“A lot of people made some plays — we spread the ball around, and that’s what we like to do,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “It was a good effort out of everybody.”
The win is Rankin’s 450th of his coaching career, extending a record-book filled career for the winningest coach in state history.
Alcoa (11-1) will host Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-2) on Nov. 20 in another region rematch. G-P defeated Pigeon Forge, 14-7, to advance.
Alcoa’s offensive balance was on display against Kingston (7-4). Sophomore quarterback Zach Lunsford threw for more than 200 yards as well as three touchdowns to three different receivers. Cam Burden also threw a touchdown pass while three different running backs found the end zone for the Tornadoes.
“(Lunsford) threw the ball well and was in pretty good command of everything,” Rankin said. “He’s getting better and he’s just a sophomore. It’s a pretty big thing to put on a kid’s plate when he’s a sophomore.”
Alcoa’s defense was dominant, as usual. The shutout is the Tornadoes’ seventh of the season. They held the Yellowjackets to two net yards in the first half, during which Kingston’s only first down came as the result of defensive encroachment against Alcoa.
Meanwhile, the Tornadoes offense found their groove and put up 42 points in the first two quarters to activate the mercy rule for the remainder of the game.
After Alcoa got off to an uncharacteristically slow start, junior Zane Bonham got the Tornadoes going on their second possession with a 14-yard run on their first play of the drive. Ahmaudd Sankey followed that up with a pair of first-down runs of his own for 15 and 18 yards, and Burden put Alcoa on the board with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bryant.
“(Bonham) ran the ball extremely good, and he’s done that the last three or four weeks,” Rankin said. “He’s going to continue to get carries and make plays for us. Next year, he and (sophomore Jordan Harris) will be two really good running backs.”
Lunsford entered the game at quarterback from there and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Taharin Sudderth to put the Tornadoes ahead 14-0 entering the second quarter.
It was at that point Alcoa’s offense really started gelling for another four touchdowns before halftime.
Sankey accounted for two of them — both of which were 4-yard rushing scores. Harris scored on an 11-yard run to the end zone, and Lunsford capped the scoring for the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Anderson.
Sudderth said different players have had to take on bigger offensive roles to make up for the loss of Isiah Cox, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on Oct. 29.
“He was a really big part of our offense,” Sudderth said. “Tank (Ronald Jackson) has really stepped up. Isaiah Bryant has stepped up. It’s just next-man-up mentality.”
In the second half, Lunsford threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Landon Ford, and Itty Salter scored on a 3-yard run after marching the Tornadoes into the red zone with runs of 21 and 37 yards.
The win is Alcoa’s second over Kingston this season. The Tornadoes won the first matchup against the Yellowjackets, 41-0.
“We played this team early and got film on them, so we got to study up,” Alcoa’s Grey Carroll said. “We knew we would come out here and get the job done. But us winning is really a confidence-builder for the younger players.”
