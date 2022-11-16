Alcoa knows exactly what it’s up against Friday when it host Gatlinburg-Pittman in the state quarterfinals.
“When you get to the third round of the playoffs, everybody’s good,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “There’s no bad teams left. There are eight teams left in 3A. There are some that are better than others, but everybody’s good. At this point of the year, by the third round of the playoffs, if you don’t play well, you could lose.
“There are some times in the season where you say, ‘Okay, even if we play bad, we’ve still got these guys outgunned enough that we can’t lose this game.’ That doesn’t happen anymore after the second round.”
That may be especially true for the Tornadoes (11-1) this week, as they host G-P (11-1) on Friday.
Though Alcoa handed the Highlanders their only loss on the season on Aug. 25 — a 52-17 decision — the matchup wasn’t so one-sided all game. Alcoa faced offensive struggles during the first half, entering halftime up 17-7 before outscoring its opponent 35-10 across the final two quarters. And Nix has only seen Gatlinburg-Pittman improve during its current 10-game winning streak.
Junior quarterback Brady Hammonds, who threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Orr against Alcoa, has completed 153 of his 248 passes this season for 2,822 yards, 34 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Sophomore tailback Tegan Avera has tallied a whopping 1,965 yards and 27 touchdowns, giving the Highlanders a dangerous attack both through the air and on the ground.
Gatlinburg-Pittman has scored 35 points or more in all but three games this season. Nix said the Highlanders use their talented receivers in space, feature a “tough” tailback in Avera and boast a quarterback in Hammonds who doesn’t make many mistakes.
“They play hard, and they’re a solid team,” Nix said.
Just as the Highlanders have improved, though, so have the Tornadoes. Among the areas Nix has seen his team get better is in the secondary, a group that will be paramount in holding Gatlinburg-Pittman’s offense at bay.
“Garrison Stephens has done really well lately and came on and got to play a lot,” Nix said. “Luke Cannon came on in our secondary. He didn’t play last year, so (early on) we were wanting him to just focus on receiver, but now, we wouldn’t hesitate at all to put him in a game at corner. Elijah Cannon keeps coming up and playing.”
Couple that with a linebacking corps led by standout senior Aaron Davis, who has notched 72 tackles and six sacks, and Alcoa has plenty of reason to be confident going against a dynamic Highlanders offense.
“It seemed like the last game, it was really on (for Aaron Davis),” Nix said. “When he was hitting people, it’s different. Aaron is one of the best defenders in the state, any classification. Anybody that doesn’t say that doesn’t know very much football.
“I’ve been happy. We’re taking care of the ball. We’ve played well on special teams. Teams that play in the state championship game, that can win a championship, they tackle well, they pursue the football, they block consistently, and they play great on special teams.”
