Alcoa and William Blount are holding out hope that Monday was not the last time they will take the field, but if it was, the two teams put forth a back-and-forth slugfest worthy of being a season finale.
The Lady Tornadoes were originally scheduled to play District 4-AA foe Scott, but wet field conditions led to cancellation that resulted in Alcoa and William Blount moving their scheduled game up a day to get in one final game after the announcement that all Blount County Schools and Alcoa City Schools will be closed through March 31 to further mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Four lead changes and two ties later, Alcoa edged out William Blount for a 10-8 win on Chris Houser Field.
“I think with everything that is going on that we definitely felt a sense of urgency and panic about our season,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “When we were given the opportunity to line up on our field, have a hometown crowd and forget about everything going on outside the fence I think it was wise for us to jump on it and have a nice little battle.”
Alcoa and William Blount traded blows in the final innings, scoring a combined 14 runs over the final 3 1/2 frames.
The only two runs that mattered, however, came off the bat of freshman first baseman Jaylyn Halliburton, who blasted a two-run home run to center field in the top of the seventh to propel Alcoa to victory.
“She is literally showtime,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “She just has this freshman smile — I don’t know what it is, but she just loves the game. A freshman stepping up and going yard in that situation, she wasn’t even nervous. I was pretty proud of her.”
Halliburton’s homer capped an offensive resurgence after Alcoa was limited to two runs on three hits over the first four innings by William Blount senior Emilee Braden, who surrendered 10 hits and a walk in a complete-game effort.
Junior Kaylee Grace Lovingood led off the fifth with a double in the right-center gap, and sophomore right fielder Cassa Arnold followed with a single.
Senior left fielder Cierra Hudson loaded the bases after senior center fielder SieAnna Cameron and sophomore shortstop Italia Kyle recorded outs, keeping the inning alive for junior second baseman Juliann Jones to blast a grand slam to center.
The Lady Governors regained the advantage with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Arnold answered with a two-run double that gave the Lady Tornadoes an 8-7 lead. A RBI double by sophomore third baseman Savannah Classon tied it up in the sixth before Halliburton smashed the game-winner in the seventh.
“With two strikes we have to make sure we’re working on the black, working on the corners,” Leatherwood said. “I think we missed a little bit, but I thought Emilee had good fight after those moments, which I wanted to see. I thought she had a good mentality out there, and her pushing seven (innings) is our long-term goal.”
While Braden faded late, Lovingood shook off some early struggles and found her groove in the final innings after re-entering the circle in place of Jones.
Lovingood struck out William Blount senior second baseman Abby Costner and junior designated player Josi Hutchins to get out of a first-and-third jam in the fifth and allowed one run on four hits over the final two innings to pick up the win.
“She is one of captains, and when I took her out, I told her to put her sweatshirt on because she was going to have to go back in,” Fekete Bailey said. “I didn’t know we were going to have to put her back in that early, but it ended up bouncing our way today.”
Now, Alcoa and William Blount will be without softball for at least the next two weeks, and in that time, there will be a lot of wishing that they can return to the diamond and get back to chasing their season goal.
“William Blount is a great team, and for us, we want to play the best competition,” Fekete Bailey said. “Our district is so small that we have to have those outside teams that challenge us and put us in these pressure situations so that when we get in the state tournament, we’re not deer in the headlights.”
