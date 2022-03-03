GATLINBURG — Eli Owens drained the second in a pair of free throws, then turned and pumped his fist.
His two free throws gave Alcoa a six-point lead with only seconds remaining in the Region 1-2A championship game, and Owens knew what everyone else in the gym did as well: the Tornadoes had secured the region title.
After losing their previous two games against Gatlinburg-Pittman in Gatlinburg, Alcoa wouldn’t be denied a third time this season, downing the Highlanders, 62-56, and laying claim to the Tornadoes’ second region title in three seasons.
“This is ultimately what you play for,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “Our kids are competitors. They wanted one more kind of opportunity at Gatlinburg-Pittman. Gatlinburg-Pittman has kicked our tails point-blank twice in a row coming up here, so we’re excited to get it and to get it up here.
“I thought the fight out of all of them was remarkable.”
The Tornadoes (17-17) were able to pull away in the final stages.
Terrence Dorsey snuck through the Gatlinburg-Pittman defense for a wide-open layup to score the game’s first points, but the Highlanders (29-7) responded right away with their own 2-point make starting the championship’s back-and-forth theme. Gatlinburg-Pittman took a five-point lead into the second period after stringing together scores late in the first.
Brady Haun drained a 3-pointer to trim the Highlanders’ lead to 23-21 with just under four minutes left in the half. Though G-P built its advantage back up, the Tornadoes soon cut through it again, and Elijah Cannon hit a buzzer-beating layup to send Alcoa to the locker room trailing, 31-30.
The Tornadoes kept up the energy out of the break, taking a 37-31 lead early in the third. Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Jackson DeSear eventually battled inside for a layup that tied the game at 40 before Carlos Orr hit his own short-range shot to give control back to the Highlanders.
With G-P leading by a single point to start the final period, the Tornadoes outscored the Highlanders, 17-10, in the fourth quarter, making shots and playing solid defense when absolutely necessary. Eli Graf played a huge part in that effort. The Tornado made two 3-pointers in the fourth after not scoring the first three quarters.
“So proud,” Collins said. “Words can’t really describe how I feel about the team and what they just did out on the floor tonight. I think it was something special. The thing about it all that kind of makes it extra special is it’s been a difficult season in a lot of regards. A lot of lows in there, a lot of difficult moments, but I thought the whole time we’ve just found a way to stay the course.
“Good or bad the day before, just show up and worked at it the next day, and I think that kind of commitment to the process and the commitment to each other ultimately showed up tonight. You saw a lot of fight, you saw a lot of heart. I think that effort out on the floor tonight is something the Alcoa community can really be proud of.”
Alcoa will host Tyner Academy (22-10) at 7 p.m. Monday in a state sectional contest. A win would send the Tornadoes to the state tournament.
“All you can ever ask for is a shot,” Collins said. “Now we have a shot. It just comes down to it’s another one of those 32-minute entities that I’ve talked about. You’ve got to do what’s necessary to win the game, but it is huge to be playing at home. It’s huge to be playing in front of our community. I know our community is going to show up in a big way.
“I think we’re playing our best basketball right now. I think we’re kind of playing for each other and really believing in each other, and that’s what you want at this time of year. I hope we can continue it.”
