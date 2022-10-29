KNOXVILLE — In addition to the regular cast of offensive heroes, Alcoa threw some new names into the stati sheets in Friday’s 37-0 win over Austin-East.
As usual, Jordan Harris ran for 122 yards on nine carries including two touchdowns, one for 74 yards. Zach Lunsford hit for 125 yards in his first-half action with two of his seven completions going for scores. Eli Owens had five receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Names not usually found in the box scores start with Juwelz Scales. The junior linebacker had back-to-back tackles for loss to shut down one Roadrunner possession After the teams exchanged turnovers, a bad snap sailed over A-E quarterback Juwaan Troutman’s head and Scales, coming in hard on a blitz, recovered the ball deep in the end zone for the third Alcoa score.
Alcoa put a new wrinkle on an old bit of trickery for its last score. Earlier in the season, the Tornadoes scored on a hook-and-ladder play with Luke Cannon catching a short pass then quickly flicking the ball back to Harris, for a score against West. Late in the first half Friday, Lunsford threw to Cannon who made another perfect pitch, but to 6-foot-4 275-pound tackle Lance Williams.
The Virginia Tech commit hauled in the ball and turned on the jumbo jets. Williams covered just over 25 yards, outracing the Roadrunner secondary and stiff-arming the last defender to make his way just inside the corner pylon for the first touchdown of his stellar career.
“Not many offensive linemen have the athletic ability, that can run like (Williams) and catch like him,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said.
Nix said that Williams is a rare four-year starter in the program, an All-State wrestler who has not lost a match in his career and “just a great teammate,” in addition to being an outstanding, and now proven, versatile player.
The final Alcoa points were set up by a strong kickoff opening the second half from senior Ignacio Perez, which was bobbled and downed at the A-E 2-yard line. Two plays later, a swarm of Tornadoes trapped Troutman in the end zone. Junior linemen Brayden Cornett and Kaden Bogan led the push, with Bogan getting box-score status for the takedown and final two points.
