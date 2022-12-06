Karli Haworth, Macie Ridge and Mak Bremer arrived at Alcoa with considerable expectations that only grew as they developed and improved.
The trio has not only lived up to the hype but surpassed it, elevating the girls basketball program to heights it has not enjoyed in 40 years.
“Obviously, we’re still going, and we’ve got big expectations and big goals, but we have a chance to have one of the best four year runs for the girls basketball program here,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “This school had a lot of success in the early ’80s when Dawn Marsh was here, but these girls have probably been the most successful group that has come through here since then.”
Haworth, Ridge and Bremer are still writing the final chapter of their legacy, but Tuesday amounted to a celebration of all they have accomplished as they signed to continue their basketball careers side by side. Haworth signed with Carson-Newman while Ridge and Bremer inked with UVA-Wise.
“These girls have been my best friends since Day 1,” Haworth said. “I love playing on the court with them, and I love having them as my best friends off the court. It just made me really happy to sign with them.”
Haworth cited the culture that the coaching staff at Carson-Newman has created as the reason why she chose to play for the Eagles.
Ridge and Bremer both felt that they fit in at UVA-Wise, but once they both received an offer, the decision to continue playing together became an obvious one.
“I felt very accepted,” Bremer said. “It is very family-oriented, and it just felt like it was a bigger Alcoa. It just felt right.”
“She got her (offer) way before me, but as soon as I got mine, I was like, ‘Mak, we have to go together,’” Ridge added. “I knew she wanted to go to UVA-Wise, and it just made sense to do it together.”
Haworth has been an All-Daily Times selection each of her first three seasons and was The Daily Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season. She has totaled more than 1,300 points and 300 assists and is quickly approaching the 300-steal threshold.
Ridge is closing in on both the 1,000-point and 500-rebound plateaus while already amassing more than 250 assists and 200 steals. She has been named to the All-Daily Times team each of the last two seasons.
Bremer, who is also a two-time All-Daily Times selection, missed all but one game last season with a torn ACL but still has more than 500 points, 300 rebounds and 100 steals in her career.
Together the trio has led the Lady Tornadoes to 69 wins, three regular season district championships, two district tournament championships, two sectional berths and a state semifinal run a year ago.
The only achievement missing from their legacy is bringing home the program’s first state championship, and they are more than capable of crossing that goal off the list in Murfreesboro come March.
“It’s been such a blessing that we have been given the opportunity to put this program on our shoulders,” Ridge said. “It’s just a motivator to keep it going, bring an end to our senior year and finish it out.”
