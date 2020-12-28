Alcoa used grit and hustle to whittle a large deficit down to just four points early in the fourth quarter, but a decided height advantage inside coupled with solid perimeter shooting was enough to help Stone Memorial prevail, 58-48, over the Lady Tornadoes in the opening round of the Maryville Christmas Tournament on Monday.
“We didn’t shoot it like we’re capable of,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We missed a lot of shots, had some rim out and missed some lay-ups, but No. 25 (Tessa Miller) had a lot to do with that.”
Miller, a 6-foot-3 post, altered several shots early on and shut down much of Alcoa’s inside post-up game. The senior, who Bauman called a clear frontrunner for a Miss Basketball selection, finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three assists.
Miller hit a lay-up on and scored again on a classic pick-and-roll the next time down the floor for the opening salvo from Stone Memorial (7-1).
After free throws from Karli Haworth and a lay-up from Mak Bremer tied it at 4, Katie Adkisson hit the first of seven 3-point shots from five different Lady Panthers for a 7-4 lead and the Crossville visitors never trailed again.
Stone Memorial went up 15-11 after one quarter and 34-18 at the half as Alcoa went cold from the field and committed four of its 12 turnovers.
After Alcoa (0-4) opened the second half scoring with a Macie Ridge 3, four quick Alcoa turnovers helped the Lady Panthers pull ahead 41-23 midway through the third period.
The Lady Tornadoes kept playing up-tempo offensively and rotating helpers inside to thwart Miller on the defensive end.
Alcoa went on a 10-1 run behind 3s from Ridge and Haworth to cut the gap to 42-33 starting the final period.
The once double-digit lead was cut to five points at 42-37 early in the fourth quarter with Haworth working hard inside to earn two free throws then converting on a lay-up after her own backcourt steal.
“We got down early, but (Alcoa players) have got some competitive spirit in them, and you saw that,” Baumann said. “They got back in it by fighting, that’s all just the girls. Once we get more practice rhythm and work on some things, we can be a tough out come tournament time.”
The Panthers lead was down to just four points at 43-39 with less than six minutes remaining, until Miller resumed her dominance inside with three straight scoring trips.
Baumann credited Bremer and Brenna Ridge for their efforts inside, but Miller was savvy enough to kick the ball to her outside shooters when necessary. She was rewarded by Skylar Dishman, who hit two 3-point shots and a lay-up to seal the win for the District 6-AAA squad.
Despite taking the loss, Baumann was confident that the Lady Tornadoes will pick up speed and power for District 4-AA play and tournament time.
“We haven’t had many practices with everybody there yet,” Baumann said. “Hopefully we can get some rhythm here, and starting in January and February be ready to roll. I’m not a moral victory guy, but I think we can win with the kind of effort we had tonight moving forward.”
Haworth paced the Lady Tornadoes with 17 points, with McKenzie Wilburn adding 16. Haworth finished with three 3-point shots but overall Alcoa was just 6-of-20 from beyond the arc.
Alcoa continues play in the tournament’s losers bracket with an 11 o’clock tip-off against Jefferson County, which fell in late afternoon action against Grainger County.
