Alcoa committed 13 turnovers and was dominated on the boards over the first two quarters of play in the fifth-place game of the Maryville Christmas Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Only reversing that trend in the second half and ending with a 55-45 comeback win over McMinn Central enabled Alcoa coach David Baumann to laugh when asked about those glaring problems of the rough start.
“Believe it or not, that was two of our focuses going into the game,” Baumann said with a chuckle. “We really cut down the turnovers in the second half, and rebounding-wise we were a little more even in the second half as well. We just really had to fight through some adversity, and that’s what I told the girls I was most proud of.”
Alcoa (2-4) trailed, 29-27, at halftime but came out on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter to take its first lead over McMinn Central (7-3) since early in the game.
Game-high scorer McKenzie Wilburn (19 points) opened the half with the second of her three 3-pointers, then hit a layup on a nice assist from sophomore point guard Karli Haworth. Bremer banked in a trey from the baseline and then forced a steal as turnover troubles began shifting to the Chargerettes.
Haworth made another nice pass for a Brenna Ridge layup to put Alcoa ahead 37-29 with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter. Carsi Beaty hit one of McMinn Central’s two 3-pointers to cut the lead to one possession, but Ridge scored again on an open layup after a nice parlay of passes from Bremer and Ki’Aryn Dean for a 39-35 Alcoa edge entering the final period.
“I think the key was us beginning to play like a team and finding each other,” Bremer said. “We always want to make the second pass, and that’s what we tried to do this game.”
Bremer scored eight of her 18 points in the fourth quarter with Wilburn adding six more as Alcoa pulled away for the final 10-point margin.
Brenna Ridge finished with 12 points. Macie Ridge scored just four but was effective moving the ball downcourt and inside, after the early difficulties against the press.
After giving up the ball 13 times in the first half, Alcoa had only four turnovers thereafter, including just one in the fourth quarter on its opening possession. The Lady Tornadoes also improved rebounding, limiting the second-chance shots for the Chargerettes.
“McMinn is a great team that hustles and rebounds really well,” Bremer said. “Coach Baumann told us at the half that we had to focus on rebounds. We had to work on finding our man and getting in the right position.”
McMinn Central opened the game with a full-court press that led to eight Alcoa turnovers in the first quarter alone. Wilburn opened the contest with one of her three 3-point shots, but Alcoa gave the ball away on its next three possessions. Bremer then scored on three straight trips, including a bucket off a nice assist from Wilburn. McMinn Central took a lead after a steal and two free throws by its leading scorer Kellan Baker. It could have pulled further ahead but missed other free-throw opportunities, finishing the quarter ahead 17-15.
Behind Baker (15 points) and Beaty (11 points), McMinn Central maintained the 2-point edge 29-27 as well as putting several Alcoa players in foul trouble at the half.
The 10-point unanswered run after the break and better ball-handling down the stretch gave Alcoa a two-game winning streak to close out 2020 ahead of a non-district meeting with Webb School of Knoxville on Jan. 5.
“We’ve got some girls that have played a lot of basketball and they adjusted,” Baumann said. “It wasn’t anything we did coaching-wise, it was just great adjustment by the girls and making plays.”
