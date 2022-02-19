GATLINBURG — Anything less than first place is meaningless for the Alcoa girls basketball team. The Lady Tornados showcased their determination in the District 2-2A semifinals against Pigeon Forge, dominating in a 53-19 victory Saturday at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School.
“This was the goal we had and what we expect to do,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times.
“We told our girls that this was had a great start, but second place plaques are used as doorstops, and that we don’t even put them up. We really wanted to come out and kind of set the tone on how we wanted to play this postseason by defending and rebounding , and I thought we did those things well.”
The Lady Tornados were quick to apply pressure and played lockdown defense throughout the first quarter. Pigeon Forge struggled to get open shots and constantly passed the ball directly into the Lady Tornadoes’ hands.
The trend continued in the second as Alcoa often forced loose balls and capitalized on the other end.
Alcoa took a 33-point lead into halftime, leading to an abbreviated speech in the locker room that allowed it to return to the court with eight minutes remaining before play resumed.
“We wanted to continue to D up.” Baumann said. “We wanted to continue our half-court defense and getting after it being in the gaps and just playing hard defense. We didn’t want our effort to wane, and I don’t think it did. I was happy with that.”
The Pfeiffer sisters, Amelia and Ainsley, led Alcoa’s defensive efforts by locking down the paint and rebounding. They also tallied nine and eight points, respectively, in their second game back after being ineligible for most of the regular season.
“They’ve been a joy coaching them all year.” Baumann said. “It’s nice to get to see them out here on the varsity game. They have such a big impact and they’ve been great on the bench all year and now they’re on the court. They help with their size, presence and their basketball IQ.”
Macie Ridge and Karli Haworth led the Lady Tornadoes with 12 points apiece. Both also connected on a pair of 3-pointers.
Alcoa will matchup against Gatlinburg-Pittman for the title at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“It’s going to be a fight,” Baumann said. “You know, as I said Gatlinburg-Pittman is a great program and we just have to come out and get ready. Maddy Newman is a heck of a ball player, hopefully we’ll be able to match up with her a little better and try to get out after their guards as well.”
