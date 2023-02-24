After opening its Region 1-2A quarterfinal game with a quick seven-point lead, Alcoa allowed West Greene to pop in three 3-pointers, including one beyond NBA range from Lady Buffalo Maddie Bryant, in the final seconds of the first quarter.
“It was a wake-up call,” Alcoa senior forward Ainsley Pfeiffer told The Daily Times. “We knew we had to turn up the defense and get rolling.”
Alcoa most definitely ramped up the defensive pressure. The Lady Tornadoes forced turnovers on the first 12 West Greene possessions of the next quarter. The Lady Buffaloes were limited to three shots and zero points in the second on the way to Alcoa claiming a mercy-rule 72-19 bashing Friday evening in the Herman Thompson Gym.
“We came out a little nervous because it was our first elimination game,” Pfeiffer said. “We knew we could win if we stepped up to the occasion and I think we all delivered. Everybody that came in contributed.”
With coach David Baumann substituting liberally from midway in the first quarter, Alcoa (29-4) kept the defensive intensity ratcheted high, limiting West Greene (9-27) to just four points in each of the final two quarters after the second-quarter shutout.
Karli Haworth led the Lady Tornadoes on offense with 16 points despite starting out poorly. The senior guard missed her first three shots before canning her first trey following the Bryant bomb, which finished first quarter scoring with Alcoa ahead 25-11.
Keeping West Greene scoreless in the second quarter yielded a 43-11 Alcoa lead at halftime. Haworth added seven points to her total while freshmen Maddy Stewart and Gwen Carroll chipped in four each.
Haworth hit the last two of her four 3-pointers early in the third quarter, in between dishing out several assists inside to Amelia Pfeiffer (12 points), Mak Bremmer (4 points) and Carroll. Alcoa took a 61-15 lead and a running clock into the final period.
Carroll finished behind Haworth in scoring honors with 14 points, showing future Alcoa promise in hitting several nice mid-range jumpers.
The Pfeiffer sisters scored the game’s first seven points before West Greene got the first of its three treys from Taylor Lawson. Junior Amelia Pfeiffer opened scoring with a drive inside, a free throw and a putback. Senior Ainsley Pfeiffer hit a layup before Bremer assisted Amelia Pfeiffer for another inside bucket after West Greene hit its first shot of the game following three turnovers.
West Greene finished with 32 turnovers while Alcoa coughed it up only four times, despite underclassmen finishing with more playing time than most of the Tornado starters.
“I didn’t like our defense early, when (West Greene) hit those threes, but after that we shut them down in the second quarter and overall we played with a decent sense of urgency,” Baumann said. “Effort was good, we moved on, and everybody got to play.”
Alcoa will face District 1-2A champion South Greene in another elimination game for the Region 1-2A tournament with a 6 p.m. tip-off on Monday, Feb. 27 at David Crockett High in Jonesborough.
