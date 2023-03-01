PIGEON FORGE — The Lady Tornadoes, nearly three weeks later, are still feeling the effects of Macie Ridge’s absence. The senior guard tore her ACL on Feb. 10, and they have yet to find a sustained offensive answer.
Alcoa beat Gatlinburg-Pittman twice in the regular season when Ridge was healthy, but the Lady Highlanders have avenged those losses in more meaningful ways. First was their District 2-2A title win over the Lady Tornadoes last week, and most recently, G-P clinched its second consecutive Region 1-2A championship in a 46-43 win over Alcoa on Wednesday night at Pigeon Forge High School.
“It’s frustrating that full-strength we beat them twice,” Alcoa head coach David Baumann said. “Obviously, we lose Macie and that’s just part of it. I know that happened to them a couple of years ago, they lost a senior right before the tournament starts. We just did not have the time to adjust like we needed to, so we’re still searching for some answers, especially offensively.”
Alcoa’s offense was out of sync over the first three quarters, allowing G-P to extend its lead to as many as double-digits. The Lady Tornadoes committed four turnovers and five fouls in a first quarter they scored just nine points.
By halftime, Mak Bremer had nine of Alcoa’s 19 points, while Karli Haworth made one field goal, and sisters Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer had a combined two points. All told, Alcoa trailed 21-19 at the half and 37-30 after three.
The Lady Tornadoes returned to a shadow of their regular-season offense in the fourth; their 13 points in the fourth were their most of any quarter of the game. Alcoa attacked inside and finished shots better than it had all game, as both Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer had meaningful baskets in Alcoa’s rally. Haworth had three late chances to tie the game from 3, but she did not connect on any of them, including one at the final buzzer, and G-P survived.
“We weren’t making plays and finishing shots,” Baumann said. “We had some decent looks, we just weren’t able to finish it. That’s the difference in the game.”
For G-P, forward Maddy Stewart dominated the Lady Tornadoes last week to win the district tournament. Alcoa keyed in on containing her this time around, but it had an unwelcome side effect. Its inside presence left enough room for the Lady Highlanders to rain nine 3-pointers for the game, five in the first half and four in the second.
Stewart only scored two points, but G-P guards Nya Burns, the Region 1-2A Tournament MVP, and Leah Stinnett, finished with 18 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Highlanders’ third-quarter surge.
“First and foremost, we took away transition,” Baumann said of stopping Stewart. “Last time she killed us on transition. Second, and it’s a double-edged sword, but we helped off her. In the process of helping, we left other girls open, and they hit five 3s in the first half. We traded that. We said we need other girls to beat us, and tonight they did.”
As it played out last year, Alcoa still has a chance to redeem itself in the sectional round of the Class 2A tournament.
The Lady Tornadoes missed out on hosting a substate game a season ago and still made the state tournament. Their path this year will again go through McMinn Central, who handed the Lady Tornadoes a loss in their season-opener, Saturday at 7 p.m. with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
