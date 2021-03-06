RUTLEDGE — After McKenzie Wilburn released the final shot of her Alcoa career, she slowly walked toward Alcoa’s bench and rested in a chair, silently watching the Grainger girls celebrate their 38-35 win in the Class AA sectional on Saturday.
In the visiting locker room, Alcoa coach David Baumann thanked Wilburn and her four senior teammates for everything they’ve done for the program.
The Lady Tornadoes (19-11) have a promising future with sophomores Karli Haworth, Macie Ridge and Mak Bremer, but their senior class has played a big role in their current success. During their careers, they’ve helped Alcoa win four straight district titles.
During Saturday’s sectional contest, Wilburn nearly willed the Lady Tornadoes to a berth in the state tournament. She finished with a game-high 17 points and buried four triples in the second half. Her fourth 3-pointer gave Alcoa a 35-33 lead with 3:41 left to play. The Lady Grizzlies held the Lady Tornadoes scoreless the rest of the way, closing out on a 5-0 run. Audrey Stratton knocked a triple from the left wing to help Grainger retake the lead with 2:20 to go.
Wilburn’s 3-point attempt from the right wing at the buzzer bounced off the rim. Baumann knew his players were heartbroken.
“I told (the seniors) that the thing I appreciate the most about them is that there has never been a day I coached them where I hadn’t been proud of them — on the court, off the court, how they are as young ladies and how they represent our school, our team, their families and me as a coach,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “I am so proud of what they’ve done. You can’t replace the fact that they’ve won four district championships. They’ve been to a state tournament and were a few points away from another one. We had a hard week where we had to play two 30-win teams on the road. … We played an incredible schedule and we fought all year long.”
The Lady Tornadoes ran into adversity early. Brenna Ridge earned two fouls during the first 72 seconds, leaving Alcoa without one of its best 3-point shooters for most of the first half.
Senior Baylee Stewart came off the bench and helped Alcoa increase its intensity on defense. After allowing 71 points in their last meeting against Grainger on Feb. 4, Alcoa limited the Lady Grizzlies to 21 points in the first half. They were even better defensively in the second half, holding Grainger scoreless during the first three minutes of the third quarter.
“We adjusted a little bit the way we defended on-ball screens,” Baumann said. “But more than that, our girls bought in to playing hard and competing every possession. We did that and we fought. I think we had them flustered a little bit. It was the girls more than anything committing to what we wanted to do.”
That stingy defense helped the Lady Tornadoes rally from a 6-point deficit in the third. Haworth buried a triple with 24 seconds to go. Thirteen seconds later, Macie Ridge sliced through the lane and delivered a pass to Wilburn, who splashed a trey to even the game.
Wilburn knocked down two more 3-pointers in the fourth, but those were Alcoa’s only points in the final six minutes. Wilburn’s 3-point attempt with 1:45 remaining rattled out, and Alcoa missed the front end of a one-and-one with 35 seconds left. The Lady Tornadoes snagged the offensive rebound, but Stratton stole the ball and scored a layup, forcing Alcoa to attempt a 3-pointer on its final possession.
“You can’t replace experience and we got some great experience in tough environments in pressure situations,” Baumann said. “I would say I think this will fuel (our returning starters), but they already work their butts off. You don’t get to be as good as they are without working hard, but I do think this will continue to fuel them and motivate them. Now we need them to take that next step as leaders.”
