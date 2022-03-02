GATLINBURG — Karli Haworth pleaded her case that Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Lily Stinnett pushed off but to no avail.
It marked the junior point guard’s fourth foul, relegating her to the bench for two critical minutes of the Region 1-2A championship. Alcoa could have folded in that moment, but it stayed the course and displayed the mental toughness it lacked nine days earlier when it lost to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the District 2-2A title game.
The result would not change this time around as the Lady Tornadoes were unable to make one final play to avoid a 47-45 loss Wednesday at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, but their resilience could be a watershed moment with every game going forward being win-or-go-home.
“I was proud of their effort,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “I thought everybody played their guts out. I can’t fault anything they did. This is what a region championship game should be.
“We’re still alive, and if we come out and fight like that on Saturday, we’ll give ourselves a chance. That’s all we want: a chance to get to state, and we have that. I’m not a moral victory guy, but I’m proud of them. It’s unfortunate we came up short, but we still have goals in front of us.”
Alcoa will travel to play McMinn Central at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class 2A sectionals with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
Haworth picked up her fourth foul with five minutes, 26 seconds remaining. Stinnett hit two free throws to extend Gatlinburg-Pittman’s lead to 41-37.
The advantage would only grow by two in the one-minute, 33-second span Haworth spent on the bench.
A free throw from sophomore forward Amelia Pfeiffer and a putback by junior forward Ainsley Pfeiffer pulled Alcoa (22-12) within three. Maddy Newman responded with a pair of free throws, but Haworth drilled a 3-pointer on the other end to make it 45-43 with 1:09 to go.
Gatlinburg-Pittman (26-9) committed an unforced turnover that gave Alcoa an opportunity to tie or take the lead, and Amelia Pfeiffer took advantage by knocking down two free throws.
Alcoa forced another turnover on the defensive end and sophomore guard Trinity Hodge was fouled corralling the loose ball. She stepped to the line with an opportunity to give the Lady Tornadoes the lead with 37 seconds remaining but missed the front end of a one-and-one.
“She did what we had her out there to do, which was defend,” Baumann said. “Missed free throws happen. That’s part of the game. That wasn’t the only one we missed tonight, it wasn’t the only shot we missed tonight and it wasn’t the only mistake we had tonight.”
Newman scored in the post to give Gatlinburg-Pittman a 47-45 lead with 18 seconds remaining, and Alcoa never gave itself a realistic chance to either force overtime or win it in the waning moments.
Haworth gave it to Amelia Pfeiffer in the post, who attempted to pass it back to Haworth just as she changed directions on the perimeter. Haworth, who scored a game-high 18 points, tracked down the loose ball but was forced to take a long 3 at the buzzer that fell well short.
“We did something that we had gotten a good look on a couple of times, but they defended it well that time, so we didn’t go to our primary look,” Baumann said. “We just never got a good look. Credit to (Gatlinburg-Pittman) for adjusting and getting a good defensive stop when they needed to.”
Alcoa lost to McMinn Central twice in the regular season. The first came to open the season when junior forward Mak Bremer tore her ACL in the second half. The second defeat occurred during the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament at Maryville.
Both of those losses occurred with Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer ineligible, and McMinn Central was able to take advantage of the Lady Tornadoes’ lack of depth at the time.
That is not as much a concern this time around, but Alcoa is not hanging its hat on two new faces and more mature freshmen. It can, however, lean on the toughness it displayed to nearly escape with a region title.
“It’s another tough environment to play in, a tradition-rich program with a tremendous coach that has 1,000 wins,” Baumann said. “It’s going to be a fight.”
