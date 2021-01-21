KODAK — Alcoa looked like the team starting five seniors through three quarters, not Northview Academy.
The Lady Tornadoes showed resiliency after some early struggles, executed their defensive game plan, took care of the basketball and found quality looks in their halfcourt offense to build as much as an eight-point lead against one of the best Class AA teams in the state.
Alcoa’s youth finally showed up in the fourth quarter.
An influx of turnovers caused a four-minute, 17-second scoring drought in the final period that led to a 54-53 defeat to No. 4 Northview Academy on Thursday.
“We’re still learning to finish, and when it gets tight and you get tired and there is some adversity, you fall back into your habits,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “Some of our habits have to get better. Some of the things we did late we have to grow from.”
The Lady Tornadoes (7-6) led 46-39 with 5:33 left to play after sophomore guard Macie Ridge split a pair of free throws but undid three-plus quarters of brilliance in a matter of minutes.
Northview Academy senior guard Campbell Penland kicked off a 10-0 run with a mid-range jumper and senior guard Lexi Bates followed with a layup. Bates added and-one in transition moments later, and Penland drilled a 3 to cap the run.
Penland missed two of three free throws in the final minute to give Alcoa multiple chances to tie, but it never took advantage. The best opportunity came on a Baylee Stewart layup that rolled off the rim.
Alcoa senior guard Kenzie Wilburn hit a 3 with five seconds remaining to pull the Lady Tornadoes within one, but they could not commit a foul before the buzzer to give themselves one last chance.
“We still have to grow up a little bit,” Baumann said. “There were some times in the fourth quarter that we hung our heads. I love our effort. They’re a good team, they’re a well-coached team and they’re a team that starts five seniors.
“They made plays late. They did it last year and they’re doing it again this year.”
It was Alcoa making all the plays late in each quarter before the fourth, including an 8-0 run to close out the third that gave the Lady Tornadoes a 45-37 advantage.
Part of Alcoa’s success stemmed from Ridge being able to keep Penland in check. She finished with 23 points but eight came in the final 5:05.
“Macie worked her butt off, which we know she will,” Baumann said. “Campbell is one of the best players around. She doesn’t get the respect statewide that she should, but I’ll be glad when she graduates and is at Carson-Newman.”
Wilburn tallied a team-high 15 points for Alcoa while Macie Ridge and Brenna Ridge scored 13 and 12, respectively.
A tough schedule that pitted the Lady Tornadoes against the likes of Class AAA state tournament contenders Maryville, Bearden and Stone Memorial is the lone reason Alcoa is not alongside Northview Academy in the AP Tennessee Girls Basketball Poll, but it proved it belongs in that conversation.
“Our schedule is what it is so we can learn and improve,” Baumann said. “Obviously, we’d like to have more moments like Bearden where we get those big wins. It would have been nice to close out Maryville and it would have been nice to close out this one tonight, but hopefully we’re learning for this and we’ll be a tough out come tournament time.”
Alcoa boys 87, Northview Academy 45: It was evident early that Alcoa was on a higher stratosphere than Northview Academy, and yet, the Tornadoes never once took their foot off the gas en route to a lopsided victory.
“I think it’s definitely important to be able to come into each game in its own entity and do what is necessary to come away with a win,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “The biggest key for us was to disrupt defensively — really get after them and pressure — and use that defense to fuel our offense.
“I thought we were able to get out in transition and their zone wasn’t able to get set as much. I thought we were very unselfish trying to make the right basketball play, and I think the game rewards when you play hard and play together.”
Alcoa sophomore Tai Cates guard scored a game-high 23 points. Sophomore guard Jordan Harris and freshman point guard Jahvin Carter added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The trio spent most of the second half on the bench along with the other key members of the Tornadoes, cracking jokes at senior guard Ronald Jackson as he closed out the third quarter and cheering on their teammates that do not play as often in the fourth.
“I think we have a group that definitely gets along and is enjoying each other,” Collins said. “That’s what it’s all about. Yes, winning is the ultimate goal, but it doesn’t mean anything if there isn’t an experience of togetherness and unity.
“Over time, that will continue to strengthen, and maybe as you get late into the season that chemistry is the most important thing. I’m glad to see it happening and hope it continues to evolve.”
