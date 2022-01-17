The Alcoa girls basketball team’s practice shirts bare the word “toughness,” but it did not exhibit that trait consistently enough through the first two months of the season.
Alcoa coach David Baumann took away those shirts following a loss to Knoxville Webb on Jan. 4 to send a message that his team need to be better even with everything going against it.
The Lady Tornadoes may have earned their attire back Monday by overcoming a significant size advantage and outlasting No. 7 Gatlinburg-Pittman for a 52-47 victory inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
“We took (losing those shirts) personal,” junior guard Macie Ridge told The Daily Times. “We've just been grinding it out and working on our toughness. I think that win might have proved it because we really have worked on not being soft anymore and pulling out those close games."
The loss of junior forward Mak Bremer to injury and the ineligibility of Ainsley and Amelia Pfeiffer leave Alcoa (10-8, 3-0 District 2-2A) thin in the frontcourt — a problematic characteristic against Gatlinburg-Pittman's Maddy Newman — but freshman Kara Pitts held her own in an imperfect scenario.
Newman tallied a game-high 24 points, but Pitts prevented her from taking over the game and grabbed 12 rebounds to limit the Lady Highlanders' second-chance opportunities.
"Maddy Newman is a tough matchup for a lot of teams, especially for us right now, but Kara Pitts absolutely fought her butt off," Baumann said. "She's not going to show up a ton in the stats, but she just battled and competed — like she's done all year.
"She's done everything we've asked. We've kind of thrown her into the fire as a freshman by playing her out of position, but she's done it with a smile and competed every night."
The undersized forward's grit allowed junior guards Ridge and Karli Haworth to carry Alcoa past Gatlinburg-Pittman (15-5, 4-1). Haworth scored a team-high 20 points while Ridge added 19.
The duo posted 20 of the Lady Tornadoes' 29 second-half points. Six of those came in the opening four minutes, 33 seconds of the third quarter as Alcoa turned a four-point deficit into a 33-29 lead.
Gatlinburg-Pittman closed the period with a 36-35 advantage, but Haworth and Ridge answered yet again. Haworth drilled a 3 to open the final quarter and then Ridge made a layup through contact — but missed the ensuing free throw.
Haworth made two layups in response to Lady Highlander buckets and then they combined to score five unanswered — three free throws from Haworth and a transition layup off a stolen inbounds pass by Ridge — to seal the victory.
"That's what they do, and that's what they've got to do, and they know that," Baumann said. "It puts a lot on them because when they have bad games, we have bad nights. That was the case a couple of weeks ago when we played Webb, but for the most part, all year they've delivered against tough competition geared to stop them.
"They're two college players and two tough competitors. I just can't say enough about the job they've done and the way they both played tonight."
Alcoa may not be the best version of itself until the Pfeiffer sisters become eligible during the postseason, but it answered the challenge from its coach and proved it is still good enough to beat the most important teams on its schedule.
"They've always kind of been a rival for us, so we really wanted this one," Haworth said. "We pushed through the second half even though we're short a couple of players.
"We've always kind of struggled to finish games tough. In that second half, we faced a lot of adversity. We became a second-half team, so I'm proud of us."
Alcoa Tornadoes 71, Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders 64: Alcoa needed to make a change on defense.
The Tornadoes surrendered 80.9 points per game through their first 14 games of the season, a span in which they went 4-10 — including losing seven of eight to close out 2021.
Alcoa has since transitioned from a pressure-based defense that attacked ball handlers and jumped in passing lanes to one solely focused on guarding each man on the court.
It is still a work in progress, as evidenced by the 75 and 89-point showings Knoxville Webb and Science Hill put up on Jan. 4 and Jan. 14, but it has been successful in its most important games, including a victory over No. 9 Gatlinburg-Pittman.
"We weren't able to contain the ball, which is the No. 1 thing defensively, so we've backed them up," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. "We're in gaps, concentrating on guarding your guard and showing up and trying to help your teammates. The good news is we've struggled every step of the way on the defensive end, but in district play, some of that rebranding has started to show up in a big way.
"There was a lot of concentration tonight on slowing down Ty Glasper and Carlos Orr, both of whom are great guards, and you don't do so by just throwing Jordan Harris on them and locking them up. It's by committee, showing bodies and being in those gaps, and I thought we did a good job tonight."
Alcoa (7-12, 3-0 District 2-2A) has limited opponents to 59 points per game in its three district meetings against Union County (55 points), Pigeon Forge (58) and Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Glasper scored 24 and Orr added 23, but the Tornadoes did well to prevent any momentum-altering scoring outbursts from the duo.
The 47 combined points from Glasper and Orr also was not enough to outpace the 49 points Alcoa senior guard Terrence Dorsey (25) and sophomore guard Jahvin Carter (24) tallied.
The Tornadoes trailed the Highlanders (16-5, 4-1), 22-18, after the first quarter, but once they jumped ahead 35-34 following a transition layup by Harris with six seconds left in the first half, they never trailed again.
"People can cheer for group and bet that every night, no matter who the opponent is, they are leaving it on the floor, they are going to fight and scrap and play hard for each other," Collins said. "A lot of credit goes to the locker room, and I think it starts at the top. Terrence has a good understanding that our No. 1 goal is to win the league, and Jahvin we look to as a leader.
"One of their comments early was, 'Let's channel some of the frustration from Friday (against Science Hill) and apply that tonight.' I think some of the message comes from those two, and it's been good. Now it's just about building on that."
Collins admits that growth has come with resistance at times, but the Tornadoes have seemingly overcome the dissatisfaction of a difficult start when it matters most.
"I think this is huge because our kids haven't seen a lot of success along the way," Collins said. "We put together a tough non-district slate, and none of them are going our way, but there is growth happening somewhere in those games because we're stepping into our district and putting a pretty good product on the floor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.