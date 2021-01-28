KNOXVILLE — Alcoa coach David Baumann understood that the non-district opponents he scheduled would make for a grueling season.
The Lady Tornadoes have proven their mettle with wins over Class AAA opponents Bearden, Jefferson County and McMinn County while also experiencing some tough late-game losses to Class AAA state tournament contenders Stone Memorial and Maryville as well as Northview Academy, the No. 3-ranked team in Class AA.
Throughout it all, Baumann has reminded his team to focus on the bigger picture, and the maturity needed to be a state tournament-caliber team seems to be blossoming as Alcoa enters the final weeks of the regular season.
It showed Thursday as the Lady Tornadoes reeled off a 13-0 run over the final three minutes, 31 seconds to close out a 61-43 road victory over Knoxville Webb.
“That’s the reason we’ve played the schedule we’ve played,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “All the tough games we’ve played have been in our non-district schedule, and it’s brutal, but I’ve told them there’s a method to the madness and that they need to hang in there with me.
“We knew this would be a physical fight over here. I think (Webb) coach (Shelley) Collier is a great coach with a proud program, and we got what we expected.”
Four unanswered points from Webb trimmed Alcoa’s lead to 48-43 with 3:39 left to play, but sophomore point guard Karli Haworth responded with an and-one to kickstart the game-deciding spurt, and sophomore guard Macie Ridge followed with another traditional 3-point play on the Lady Tornadoes’ ensuing possession.
Haworth finished with a game-high 20 points while Ridge added 10. Senior guard Kenzie Wilburn and sophomore forward Mak Bremer joined them in double figures with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
“A lot of what we’re doing is built around them penetrating, and they do a good job of balancing finishing and kicking it,” Baumann said. “Macie is so strong, and Karli is so crafty. We haven’t been great at finishing lately, to be truthful, but we did tonight.
“Those plays are igniters because they get everybody fired up.”
Back-to-back layups from Wilburn in a 17-second span extended the advantage to 58-43 with 1:05 remaining. A free throw from Ridge and another Wilburn bucket closed out the scoring.
Alcoa (11-6) put itself in position to lead late with improved defense over the final two-and-a-half quarters. Webb scored 21 points in the opening 10:19 but was limited to 22 over the final 21:41.
“We did a better job of understanding who we needed to guard,” Baumann said. “At times, we made some switches we shouldn’t have switched on, we hedged on somebody we shouldn’t have hedged on and we left some of their scorers open.”
The Lady Tornadoes will attempt to finish a four-game week undefeated and clinch the District 4-AA regular-season title at home against Scott at 6 p.m. today.
Webb boys 88, Alcoa 51: The Tornadoes (10-7) climbed out of an early hole but gave themselves no chance at completing the comeback in the third quarter, turning what had the potential to be a competitive bout into a lopsided loss.
Webb scored nine unanswered points after the opening tip and extended that lead to double digits shortly after, but Alcoa (10-7) rallied and entered halftime trailing 37-31.
The Tornadoes left their defense in the locker room, surrendering 26 points in the third and 25 in the fourth.
“I was honestly proud of our composure early in the game,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “We had a couple of point-blank missed opportunities on the offensive end, and sometimes that really costs you in terms of effort on the defensive end, but I thought we stayed together and tried to stay the course.
“We weathered some really tough runs, and after the first half, you’re sitting there in really good position, and then the wheels came off because we couldn’t get stops. It was like you spend all that energy trying to sustain and fight, and then we didn’t have it in the second half.”
Sophomore guard Tai Cates scored a team-high 14 points for Alcoa while freshman point guard Jahvin Carter added 11.
