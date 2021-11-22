A promising season for the Alcoa girls basketball team has not started as planned.
The Lady Tornadoes have already suffered three loses in the front court with transfers Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer from The King’s Academy being ruled ineligible until February and junior forward Mak Bremer suffering a right leg injury on Saturday.
Alcoa has also been dealt three defeats to open the season, but that skid came to an end with a 66-16 victory over Austin-East on Monday inside Vernon Osborne Gymnasium.
“Some people we were counting on being eligible are not eligible and then we have some people hurt that we’re counting on to be big contributors,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “It’s been a rough start in a lot of ways, so we needed this game tonight.”
Baumann has preached patience as Alcoa (1-3) endures a grueling schedule at less than 100%, but that is easier said than done for a team that expects to be a Class AA state tournament contender. The adversity the Lady Tornadoes are currently facing may be the best thing for them.
Alcoa lacked depth a year ago, relying on six players during its run to the Class AA sectionals.
Junior guards Karli Haworth and Macie Ridge still occupy the same leading roles they had last season, scoring 23 and 20 points, respectively, against Austin-East, but they have a more complete squad behind them.
Freshmen Kara Pitts and Lauren Martin each scored eight points, junior Sadie Rupert had four, senior Eden Davis tallied three and freshman Keirstin Ensminger added two.
“We’re playing three freshmen a lot,” Baumann said. “Coming in we thought we could play them a minute here and a minute there, but now they’re thrown into the fire. Eden Davis is a senior, but experience-wise she’s a freshman because she hasn’t gotten to play until this year. She’s getting better every day and the three freshmen are getting better.
“The more experience they get is good because if Mak comes back and the Pfeiffer girls get eligible in February, we’ll go into this year’s tournament as a pretty deep team.”
Until then, Haworth and Ridge will continue shouldering the load as the rest of their teammates either grow or bide their time until their return.
“Macie and Karli are both really competitive girls,” Baumann said. “I try to remind them that we’re not the team that we’re going to be in February. I’m really encouraging them to grow as leaders, and they have done a good job at that.
“It’s just a matter of keeping it on the road, and they’re doing great even though there is a lot of pressure on them.”
Terrence Dorsey did not play for Alcoa (2-2), but the other members of its vaunted Big Three, Tai Cates and Jahvin Carter, scored 37 and 29 points, respectively to push the Tornadoes beyond the 89-point threshold for the third time this season.
Alcoa coach Ryan Collins understands the proclivity to overlook the defensive end when the offense is rolling, but he hopes his team gets that mentality will get it beat — as it almost did against the Hawks.
“I think early in the season, we have this identity that we’re going to try and outscore you,” Collins said. “We’ve emphasized a lot of pace offensively, and we’re scoring the ball at a high clip, but we have to rid ourselves of that mentality.
“We have to focus and become better technique-wise and position-wise defensively. We gave up too many easy ones out there, and when you talk about closing out a good team that’s going to continue to battle, continue to play hard, can hit shots and is well-coached, you have to do those little things defensively ever trip.”
Alcoa led by 13 points after the opening quarter, by 12 at the intermission and by eight entering the final period but had to hold on to a two-point advantage in the final seconds.
The Tornadoes have allowed each opponent they have faced to score at least 74 points this season.
