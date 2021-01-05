The Alcoa girls basketball opened up its season a little out of sync after having competition delayed because of the pandemic.
The Lady Tornadoes kicked off their schedule on Dec. 7 with four straight losses. On Tuesday night against Bearden, they proved that’s not representative of their potential with District 4-AA play on the horizon.
“We’ve gotten to know each other and now we’re playing together as a team,” Alcoa sophomore Karli Haworth said. “We always look forward to playing (Bearden) because they’re a tough team. Tonight, we knew we could come in here and give them all we’ve got.”
The Lady Tornadoes did just that while enjoying a solid night shooting from behind the arc. Alcoa made nine 3-pointers en route to a 47-45 victory.
The win is the Lady Tornadoes’ third straight and first over Bearden since Nov. 25, 2013, when they edged the Bulldogs 65-62.
A Class AAA powerhouse, Bearden (8-1) entered the non-district matchup undefeated and having already downed the Lady Tornadoes (3-4) by 12 in their last matchup Dec. 12.
“I have so much respect for coach (Justin) Underwood and the program he’s got — we’re doing our best to get our program to where they’re at,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “That’s just a huge win for our girls.”
Haworth was instrumental in the victory, scoring 10 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and making a crucial pair of free throws down the stretch. Joining her in double figures was Mak Bremer with 10 points.
Alcoa and Bearden entered the fourth quarter tied 32-32 before Macie Ridge hit a shot from behind the arc that put the Lady Tornadoes ahead by 3.
Zneyah McLaughlin — who finished with 22 points for Bearden — responded with a pair of free throws, but Haworth immediately snagged back momentum with back-to-back 3s that stretched Alcoa’s advantage to 41-34 with 4:30 left. The Lady Tornadoes never relinquished that lead.
“We were passing and moving the ball pretty well, and we were getting open looks,” Haworth said. “They’re a big team, so we had to attack and kick it out. We happened to just hit our 3s tonight.”
The Bulldogs didn’t fold, though. With 36 seconds left, McLaughlin made a layup to cut Alcoa’s lead to 45-42. Haworth was fouled with 20 seconds remaining, sending her to the free throw line to shoot 1-and-1. She sank both shots to make it a two-possession game and ultimately seal Alcoa’s win.
“Karli is a big playmaker,” Baumann said. “She’s just a sophomore and I already have such high expectations of her. … When the game gets tight, she gets better. That’s the type of player she is.”
Bearden entered halftime ahead 21-17, but the Lady Tornadoes came out of the break hot. They opened up the third quarter with a 6-point run capped by a Haworth 3 that put them ahead 23-21 with six minutes left in that frame.
The Bulldogs took back the lead, 26-25, less than a minute and a half later and widened the gap to three points as the third quarter wound to a close. But Bremer hit a buzzer-beater from behind the arc to tie things up one last time entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tornadoes return to action Friday against Fulton in their first district game.
“I thought it was a good first quarter — we did what was necessary in terms of little details defensively,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “What gave us success early in the game — we just weren’t consistent with it for four quarters.”
The Tornadoes (2-5) briefly enjoyed a lead in the first quarter when a 3-point play by Drew Napier put them ahead 9-7, but Bearden (11-1) answered to tie the score entering the second.
The Bulldogs opened that next frame with six straight points and never looked back, stretching their 10-point halftime lead into a 47-23 one entering the fourth quarter.
Napier led Alcoa in scoring with eight points. The Tornadoes also drew five charges — something Collins said has been a big emphasis for his team.
“I’m just really excited to see their response tomorrow,” Collins said. “I think we’re continuing to try to form an identity with this team. There’s a lot of youth on the roster. … I feel confident in the response we’re going to get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.