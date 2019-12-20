The Alcoa girls couldn't make it 2-for-2 at the KSA Orlando Classic on Friday morning.
The Lady Tornadoes won their opener at the Florida tournament on Thursday but fell to Seffner (Fla.) Christian Academy on Friday.
Alcoa will close the tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday with a match-up against West Texas' Christoval High School in the third-place game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.