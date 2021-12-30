Alcoa was in a time crunch.
After losing to Powell, 56-50, in their first of two Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament games Thursday, the Lady Tornadoes had just one more chance to end 2021 with a win.
“The Powell game, we kind of gave that away and had a little bitter taste in our mouth from this morning,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “So we really talked about putting that behind us and doing a good job of closing out 2021 because it’s our last game of the year.”
The Lady Tornadoes answered the call. They returned to the court ready to play, venting their frustrations on Sequoyah, 62-34, to cap off their time in the tournament.
“Even though right now we’re still a pretty young team,” Baumann said, “I thought we showed some maturity being able to put that disappointment from this morning behind us and not let it affect our effort. Didn’t play great, missed a lot of layups, but I thought we played hard.
“To do that in the fourth game in three days, second one in about a four-hour span, I was really happy to see that from the girls.”
It was impressive, too, that Alcoa (7-7) wasn’t too gassed to win its second game after battling Powell (14-2) throughout its first. The Lady Tornadoes trailed by a point to start the second quarter, but took a 29-25 lead by halftime.
Powell cut the deficit to two points entering the fourth quarter, then claimed a 47-46 advantage on a 3-pointer with five minutes, 43 seconds remaining. Though Alcoa’s strength is its dynamic shooting, it couldn’t produce any points in the final seconds, making a comeback impossible.
Baumann had a message for his team after the loss.
“Right after the (Powell) game, I wasn’t really nice,” Baumann said. “I wasn’t really happy because I felt like we gave the game away. I think we let some things affect us that are outside of our control and we just didn’t close out the game like we should have. We gave that game away this morning. Powell’s a good team and we had a chance to get a good win and go 2-0 today and we gave it away, so it was frustrating.
“What I told them before we started (the Sequoyah game) was just to put it behind this, focus on this, close out this year well.”
The Lady Tornadoes made the loss a distant memory against the Lady Chiefs (5-9), holding them to just four points in the first quarter and seven in the second. Lauren Martin nailed a 3-pointer to give Alcoa a 34-11 lead entering halftime, and it kept its foot on the gas the rest of the game.
A day after breaking Alcoa’s program record for 3-pointers in a game, Karli Haworth led the Lady Tornadoes in scoring against Powell, totaling 17 points. Martin held that honor against Sequoyah, tallying 15.
“We finished 2-2 (in the tournament),” Baumann said. “Would liked to have been better, probably played a little better than 2-2. We just didn’t close some things out.”
As all coaches hope for in holiday tournaments, the past three days helped Alcoa build both momentum and depth as it awaits the return of several key players to the active roster, Baumann said.
“We feel like there are big things coming for our team in 2022,” Baumann said. “We’ll start adding some girls back and continue to get better.”
