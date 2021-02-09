Alcoa coach David Baumann understands he relies heavily on three sophomores, but he is tired of using that as an excuse, especially given the level of talent Karli Haworth, Macie Ridge and Mak Bremer possess to go along with seniors Kenzie Wilburn, Brenna Ridge and Baylee Stewart.
And yet, the youth and inexperience of the Lady Tornadoes has showed time and time again in their biggest games, and it did again during a 65-60 loss to No. 3 Northview Academy on Tuesday at Alcoa High School.
“Tonight needs to be a turning point,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “I challenged them to watch the game and give themselves a plus or minus for each defensive possession for dialed in they were and give themselves a plus or minus for each offensive possession for how mentally tough we were — really self-evaluate and let me know.
“A few of them (will do it) and a few of them will say, ‘Forget him. He’s crazy.’ We’ll see, but we have two weeks to get better.”
Much like it did on Jan. 21, Alcoa (14-7) had an opportunity to knock off Northview Academy but allowed a signature win against a senior-laden team with legitimate state tournament aspirations to slip through its hands.
The Lady Tornadoes opened the second half with a 12-3 run in the opening two minutes, 39 seconds to take a 37-30 lead and force a Northview Academy timeout. The advantage dissipated as quickly as it was built as the Lady Cougars emerged from the stoppage with a 14-4 spurt that put Alcoa in a 45-41 hole entering the final period.
“We make a good run, and if you watch their team, their body language doesn’t change, their facial expressions don’t change and their heads don’t hang,” Baumann said. “They come out of a timeout, they execute and they pick up the intensity. They go on a run, and now we’re down two and our whole demeanor changes.
“I’ve done this 20 years, and I told them, ‘I can see the look on your faces and the look in your eyes.’ That’s where we have to get more mentally tough. We have to understand there are going to be ebbs and flows in a basketball game, especially against good teams, and we have to handle those things better.”
Alcoa took a one-point lead early in the fourth off a layup from Wilburn and tied it twice midway through the period with a 3-pointer and layup from Haworth, but after each occasion its defense failed to come up with a momentum-shifting stop. The Lady Tornadoes surrendered 20 points in the fourth after limiting the Lady Cougars to 45 through the first three quarters.
Haworh (17 points), Bremer (14), Brenna Ridge (12) and Macie Ridge (10) all scored in double figured for Alcoa.
The Lady Tornadoes will attempt to get back on track against McMinn County at 6 p.m. Thursday before getting one final chance to improve their 1-7 record against teams currently ranked in the AP Tennessee girls basketball polls.
“We need to be a more mature team,” Baumann said. “We’re running out of season to grow up. Maryville on Friday is a great opportunity, and it would be a huge springboard if we ‘re able to pull out a game like that, but we have to be a lot better because they’ll put up 80 if we defend like we have the last two games.”
Alcoa boys 78, Northview Academy 34: Tai Cates said he would be at a loss for words if Alcoa lost to Northview Academy.
The Tornadoes (12-9) cruised to 42-point victory against the Cougars on Jan. 21, but amid a four-game losing streak they were not taking anything for granted, and it showed. Alcoa played with a sense of urgency and routed Northview Academy to start building back some of their lost confidence with the start of the District 4-AA tournament less than a week away.
“We’ve talked a lot about urgency the past couple of days,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “The bottom line is we’re still able to write whatever story we want. It’s a tournament sport, and people care about tournament basketball. That’s where championships are won, and that’s what you play for.
“At the end of the day, though, we’re running out of time. We can’t say that we’re still learning and growing. It’s either you put it together now or you don’t. I thought you saw a pretty urgent team tonight, and just for Tai to say something like that is positive for us because it shows they realize that it matters, no matter who the opponent is.”
Cates led the way with a game-high 25 points while sophomore guard Jordan Harris added 16.
Alcoa’s third-highest scoring output of the season was fueled by a full-court press that suffocated Northview Academy. The Cougars attempted to break the press with long passes, but they were intercepted time and time again, leading to a bevy of transition buckets while limiting Northview Academy to 13 combined points in the second and third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.