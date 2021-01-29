Throughout the fourth quarter, the Alcoa girls’ five starters rested on chairs that were six feet apart. They smiled, laughed and rose to their feet to cheer any time their teammates scored a bucket.
“They are always cheering for us, and I feel like it’s best if we cheer them on and do the same back,” senior guard McKenzie Wilburn told The Daily Times. “It’s great to get our other girls (in the game).”
Wilburn and her four teammates deserved to rest after the defensive clinic they gave for three quarters.
For the first 17 minutes, 12 seconds of their contest against Scott, the Lady Tornadoes struggled offensively — at least to their standards. They drew iron on four free throws, missed several shots in the paints and most of their 3-point attempts clanked off the rim. Still, the Lady Tornadoes grew their lead to 26 points during that span because they didn’t allow Scott to make a single field goal. They only allowed five made field goals and forced 16 steals during their 58-18 bludgeoning of the Lady Highlanders to win their fifth straight game and clinch the regular-season District 4-AA title.
“(Defense) is probably where we have improved the most out of the year,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “Now that we have started to get a rhythm and we’ve played more games and have gotten more practice time, we are starting to get some better habits. We still have got to get better at certain things, but our effort is great. These girls will compete.
"Defense will always get you somewhere. During tournament time, you got to be good defensively, and that’s what we wanted to work to and get to.”
Defense certainly helped the Lady Tornadoes (12-6, 7-0 District 4-AAA) throttle Scott on Friday. Despite some of their offensive struggles, Alcoa entered halftime with a 26-3 lead. The Lady Highlanders didn’t score their first bucket until 6:48. Unfortunately for them, that’s when Alcoa began to find an offensive rhythm. The Lady Tornadoes went on a 23-3 run to extend their lead to 52-8 at the end of the third quarter.
Karli Haworth registered a team-high seven steals to go along with 14 points. Wilburn swiped five steals and finished with three more points than Scott’s entire team. Mak Bremmer registered a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brenna Ridge made life miserable for the Lady Highlanders in the post, preventing them from having any open looks close to the basket.
“We made them work for everything,” Baumann said. “Brenna has been great defensively for us all year and has been a rock inside for us. She gets in there and bangs and does a great job playing position defense and being in the right spot and being a great helper. She does a lot of the dirty work for us that doesn’t get noticed."
After the game, Baumann congratulating his players on capturing the district title, but the Lady Tornadoes still have more ambitions goals they still hope to accomplish. They travel to No. 5 Grainger County on Thursday, hoping to avenge a 54-46 loss in the season opener.
“We had a little rough start because we played some really good teams in the beginning,” Wilburn said. “Once we started, that made us better and everything. At this point, I just feel like we are more comfortable playing.”
Scott boys 80, Alcoa 75 (OT): The Tornadoes immediately retreated to their locker room as soon as the final buzzer sounded. Meanwhile, cheers rang from the visiting locker room.
With 2.1 seconds remaining, Jahvin Carter buried a contested 3-pointer from the left wing. It looked like that was going to be the game-winning basket. Trey Morrow had other ideas. He received the inbounds pass, took a few dribbles past midcourt and released his shot at the buzzer with Alcoa defenders draped over him. It didn’t matter; the game-tying shot didn’t touch any part of the rim on its way through the next.
The Highlanders then scored the first eight points in overtime to stun Alcoa. Morrow finished with 35 points.
“That shot was disheartening to us,” Ryan Collins said. “Bottom line is that it was a great shot and credit to Trey on that.
The Tornadoes (10-8, 5-2 District 4-AA) had to rally in the fourth quarter just to have an opportunity to win the last minute. They trailed 58-48 with five minutes left. Carter and Tai Cates combined to score 15 points in the final five minutes to give the Tornadoes an opportunity to win.
Alcoa just couldn’t rebound from Morrow’s buzzer-beater.
“We have to be a team that plays hard with great effort on every possession and every game,” Collins said. “If not, you look up and you find yourself needing some luck at the end or having to overcome a big lead. Our identity has to be playing with passion and guarding, and I didn’t think we did that at all in the first half, so you expend a lot of energy coming back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.