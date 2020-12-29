Alcoa coach David Baumann is not unlike any high school basketball coach this season.
He is preaching patience as the Lady Tornadoes attempt to find their footing after a pair of COVID-19 shutdowns, but he also realizes that confidence is important, regardless of what uncontrollable factors affect a season.
Alcoa opened the season with four straight losses — all to teams with legitimate state tournament aspirations— but got the boost it needed on the second day of the Maryville Christmas Tournament with a 54-48 victory over Jefferson County on Tuesday.
“We definitely wanted to do it before the new year,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “It’s big for our team because — and it’s a terrible year to do it — we’re trying some new things offensively and defensively, and we just haven’t had the chance to get the habits that we need to do what we want to do well.
“To get this win kind of help validates some of the things we’re trying to do.”
Alcoa (1-4) entered the win column and advanced to the fifth-place game of the tournament against McMinn Central, scheduled for 4 p.m. today at Maryville High School, because of a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tornadoes limited the Lady Patriots (5-7) to nine points over the final six minutes, 28 seconds. Alcoa extended its lead to 51-41 over the first 4:39 of that stretch, creating a big enough cushion to fend off a late Jefferson County surge in which it scored seven of those nine points over the final 1:49.
“We played pretty good defense for the most part, but what we finally did over that stretch was rebound it,” Baumann said. “They got a lot of second-chance and third-chance shots, and we took that away. That’s when we were able to stop them.”
The Lady Tornadoes saved their best defensive effort for the final seconds after a pair of missed free throws from senior guard Kenzie Wilburn gave the Lady Patriots a glimmer of hope with 46 seconds remaining.
Alcoa’s first win would not slip through its fingers. The Lady Tornadoes pressured the Lady Patriots around the 3-point line until Alcoa sophomore point guard Karli Haworth deflected a pass, leading to a jump ball that gave the Lady Tornadoes possession.
Haworth was fouled after reviving the inbounds pass and sank both free throws to seal the victory.
“They were coming back on our tails, but those free throws were big,” Haworth said. “We had been missing them all night, but we had to make them at the end.”
Alcoa had a fourth-quarter lead to protect because of an 8-0 run powered by a pair of and-ones from Haworth and fellow sophomore guard Macie Ridge that gave the Lady Tornadoes a 23-18 lead.
Jefferson County ended that spurt with a bucket and a free throw in quick succession, but senior forward Brenna Ridge and Macie Ridge responded with five unanswered points.
“It really got us hype,” Haworth said. “Our team was finally coming together. We were all excited for each other, giving each other high-fives back and forth.
“That got us going.”
Haworth scored a team-high 12 points while Brenna Ridge and Macie Ridge each added 11 to help Alcoa get the win it has waited more than a month for.
More victories are on the horizon, especially once the Lady Tornadoes get into the basketball shape that has eluded them because of the layoffs that have plagued them to start the season.
“That win will definitely help us because we were kind of down in the dumps,” Haworth said. “That’s a good motivator.
“We’ve been conditioning and getting into shape and then we’d get cancelled. It’s frustrating, but hopefully we can continue to play and get to it.”
