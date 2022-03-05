ENGLEWOOD — Though David Baumann was dripping wet while standing outside Alcoa’s locker room, the number and name on the back of his t-shirt were still readable.
In jersey style, Mak Bremer’s name, as well as her number 34, were emblazoned not only on Baumann’s, but on every warmup shirt the Lady Tornadoes wore before taking the court at McMinn Central High School.
Bremer suffered a season-ending torn ACL on the same court in Alcoa’s season opener, and while the Lady Tornadoes wore the shirts Saturday out of respect for their teammate, they did much more than that to honor her.
Alcoa took a double-digit first-half lead, then staved off a ferocious McMinn Central comeback in the final two quarters to defeat the Chargerettes, 66-61, in the Class 2A sectionals and punch its ticket to the state tournament.
“We’re all so hyped,” senior Eden Davis told The Daily Times. “That was just a really sweet win. We started out the season here and one of our star players, Mak (Bremer), she went out in the first game. We wore our shirts today and we really wanted to win this for Mak and go to state.”
“We knew we were up against it when we didn’t win the region, and to get a win on this court in this environment makes it all that much sweeter,” Baumann, still wet from the water thrown on him as the team celebrated its win, added. “Obviously, it’s sweet to get to go to state, but the manner we did it and the way we had to fight. It’s been that way all year for us. It’s been dealing with adversity all year.
“It’s been tough, but (Bremer) is the toughest girl we’ve got, physically, mentally. She’ll be back and she’ll be better than ever, and we’re excited to get her back. She can’t play, but it still means a lot for her that she knew we were playing for her tonight.”
McMinn Central (27-5) won both games it played against Alcoa (23-12) during the regular season, and its fans largely outnumbered the Lady Tornadoes faithful in Englewood, but it didn’t matter as Alcoa battled through foul trouble late to get revenge on the Chargerettes.
Possessing the ball and leading 55-54 with just two minutes left, Karli Haworth, Macie Ridge and Davis combined to go 11-for-14 at the free-throw line as McMinn Central fouled in desperation.
The two teams had entered the final period deadlocked at 38 after McMinn Central cut through Alcoa’s strong first-half advantage.
Amelia Pfeiffer made her presence known early with strong defense and rebounding in the paint. Though McMinn Central found some success on inside passes leading to scores, Alcoa held a seven-point lead to end the first quarter after Ridge drained a late 3-pointer.
Haworth and Davis both notched and-one scores to help give Alcoa a double-digit lead in the second quarter, and the Lady Tornadoes took a 29-19 advantage into the locker room.
The Chargerettes staged a furious comeback in the third quarter, out-scoring the Lady Tornadoes, 19-9, and setting up the fourth quarter theatrics.
“We just talked about being tough,” Baumann said. “We talked (about it) at halftime even when we were up 10. They’re going to get after us, they’re a great program, they’re a proud program, they’re going to pick up their intensity, and we didn’t handle it great in the third quarter. I thought we got a little too worried about things we couldn’t control.
“Tried to remind them when the fourth quarter started, we’re a tie ball game, eight minutes from going to state. So let’s suck it up, get tough, control what we can control and part of that was hitting free throws and getting stops, getting strong with the ball, and that’s what we did. We did all the things tough that we needed to do, physically and mentally.”
For its first state tournament matchup, Alcoa will play Westmoreland at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
“Just being able to go to state is really a dream,” Davis said.
