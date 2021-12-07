Macie Ridge has always been tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player on the perimeter.
An injury to junior forward Mak Bremer and the ineligibility to Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer have expanded the junior guard’s role to defending anywhere on the court.
Ridge drew an assignment with Jefferson County forward Kali McMahon, who trumped her by several inches, but Ridge held firm. It helped spur a defensive effort that allowed the Tornadoes to limit the Patriots to complete a late fourth quarter rally en route to a 57-56 victory on Tuesday.
“It sums her up,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “She’s the ultimate team player, and it shows how tough she is both physically and mentally. I couldn’t be prouder of her. It wasn’t her best game offensively, and she hasn’t been feeling great because she had the flu all week last week and her and Karli are playing 32 minutes (a game), but she’s willing to do whatever we ask her to do.”
Alcoa (3-2) never left until a go-ahead putback from freshman forward Kara Pitts with 24 seconds remaining. It held Jefferson County to six points over the final three minutes to make that a possibility.
Senior Eden Davis hit a 3-pointer with a 1:41 remaining to pull the Lady Tornadoes within two. Jefferson County guard MaKenzie Alvey hit two free throws to temporarily get it back to a two-possession game, but Alcoa junior point guard Karli Haworth answered with a 3 with less than a minute to play.
“That’s what she does — she hits big shots and makes big plays,” Baumann said. “Honestly, I don’t have a problem with many of the shots she takes. She wasn’t hitting early on, but when it’s game time in the fourth quarter, we have a lot of faith in her to take those shots and make them.”
Alcoa got the stop it needed on the other end, and Pitts found herself in the perfect position to corral an errant shot and score the game-winning layup.
“She’s really grown up,” Baumann said. “We’ve talked a lot about the Pfeiffer’s being ineligible when we thought they would (be eligible) and Mak getting hurt that it was going to be tough, especially with our schedule, but it’s letting girls like Kara step up.
“I thought Trinity Hodge played great tonight, Lauren Martin came in and played great tonight, and of course Eden Davis has been playing well. We’re getting so much experience, and when we get Mak later and we add the Pfeiffer’s during tournament time, we’re going to be a deep team. We may be battle-scarred a little bit, but we’ll be a much better and deeper team.”
Alcoa’s defensive woes continued against Science Hill as it allowed more than 90 points for the third time this season. In all five of their losses, the Tornadoes have given up more than 80 points.
“The talking points can’t just be the same over and over and over, but that’s really all they’ve been for us — talking points,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “Nothing has really changed or been corrected. I think a lot of the things that are an issue can simply be fixed with greater effort, greater desire and greater heart.
“As a coach, you want to put to stuff technically that we’re really bad at, but I think the things we need to clean up are eliminating the easy buckets. Until we sprint back and get a set defense and make a offense work side-to-side, it’s going to continue to be tough sailing because what happens is you’re trying to outscore everybody.”
Tai Cates (24 points), Terrence Dorsey (22) and Jahvin Carter (21) all scored more than 20 points, but the output of Alcoa’s Big Three wasn’t nearly enough. Too many times their made baskets were answered by transition layups on the other end seconds later.
The Tornadoes believe the additions of junior Jordan Harris and freshman Eli Owens will improve its defensive effort, but it will take time for them to assimilate after winning the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl on the football field.
“They add depth, and they add something we really need because they’re going to come in and bring a competitive spirit,” Collins said. “They’re winners, and I think they’ll quickly bring that same message that we’re going to be a team that shifts its identity and has its focus become on the defensive end.”
