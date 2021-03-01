With the Alcoa girls trailing Gatlinburg-Pittman by a point late in the fourth quarter, coach David Baumann gave McKenzie Wilburn two commands for the ensuing possession: Catch and shoot.
The Lady Tornadoes lost to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the last three Region 2-AA tournaments. They trailed the Lady Highlanders for most of Monday’s regional semifinal contest as well. Baumann was tired of the same team spoiling Alcoa’s season, so with 3:10 remaining, he decided to put the ball in the hands of his senior team captain.
“I hadn’t made a 3-pointer the whole game until then so I was kind of nervous,” Wilburn told The Daily Times. “I was like, ‘I don’t know about this. But once (the play started), I was like, ‘I think I can do this.’”
Her teammates perfectly executed the play. Brenna Ridge, Macie Ridge and Mak Bremmer each set an off-ball screen for Wilburn, giving her an opening to launch the go-ahead triple from the left wing. Wilburn received the ball from Karli Haworth and splashed the triple to give the Lady Tornadoes their first lead of the night. She buried another 3-pointer on the next possession for what proved to be a dagger and forced a steal on an inbounds with 55 seconds left to place the exclamation point on Alcoa’s 69-60 come-from-behind victory at Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
Alcoa (19-9) trailed 13-4 in the first quarter and fell behind, 53-44, with 4:24 to go in the fourth quarter. The Lady Tornadoes finished the game on a 25-7 run to secure a berth in the sectional round. They will try to ensure they host the sectional game when they visit Northview Academy during the regional championship.
“We’ve had that G-P monkey on our back for three years now — that’s a great program and a great team,” Baumann said. “We played the schedule we’ve played this year for this night. We pointed to this regional semifinal game all year, and we talked about being tough. We worked hard in the weight room this year. We worked hard after practices. We even worked out one after a game. They weren’t really happy about it, but we did.
“It was all pointing to tonight. More than anything, winning a regional semifinal game takes mental toughness, and that’s what we showed. Just the character and the mental toughness that the young ladies in the locker room have is great.”
Baumann observed that every Alcoa player who stepped on the court displayed mental toughness during Monday’s victory. Wilburn led the Lady Tornadoes in every statistical category, registering 18 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Her senior cohort Brenna Ridge matched that intensity, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor to finish with 14 points. When Alcoa trailed by nine points midway through the first, she drilled four triples to help her team get back into the game. Her sister, Macie Ridge, contributed 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Bremmer scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and held Gatlinburg-Pittman post Maddy Newman scoreless in the fourth quarter. Haworth added eight points and converted five of her six free throw attempts in the final minute to seal the victory.
All those players increased their intensity during the final five minutes. With Alcoa trailing by nine midway through the fourth, Brenna Ridge and Wilburn became more vocal. They didn’t want their high-school careers to end with a fourth-straight loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“I feel like we really had to get our team hype,” Brenna Ridge said. “We are quiet, so we actually talked to our team more when we were trying to get us hyped up. We had to pick up our defense big time there. We just tried to get steals and stops.”
The defensive stops produced opportunities in transition. Macie Ridge performed a spin move in the lane and finished at the rim to slice the deficit to 53-47. A couple seconds later, Wilburn swiped a steal at midcourt and drew a foul to earn a trip to the free-throw line. She assisted a Brenna Ridge midrange jumper on the next possession to cut Gatlinburg-Pittman’s lead to 53-51. After a Gatlinburg-Pittman free throw, Bremmer grabbed her own miss and scored on a putback. Then, Haworth forced a jump ball to give possession back to Alcoa. That’s when Baumann called a timeout and trusted his senior leader to make a play.
Wilburn and her teammates continued to make plays in the final two minutes. They are hoping that momentum carries over into Wednesday’s regional championship.
“I think we have been building up the whole season for this game,” Brenna Ridge said. “We were like, ‘We are going to get to G-P and we are going to beat G-P!’ I think a win like this is going to boost our confidence for sure.”
