OAK RIDGE — The Alcoa girls basketball team's non-district road bout with Oak Ridge could not have come at a better time. Neither could its performance.
The Lady Tornadoes came into Monday’s clash with the Lady Wildcats off of a frustrating District 2-2A five-point loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman, causing head coach David Baumann to question his team’s focus.
Alcoa responded three days later with the type of game that could get it far into the upcoming postseason, withstanding an Oak Ridge offensive onslaught and pulling away late behind a 32-point showing from Macie Ridge to win, 70-66.
“(Oak Ridge) is a good team. They’re young, but they’re a good, athletic team,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “It was a tough environment against a traditional powerhouse 4A team. I told our girls in the locker room that that was a ‘big girl’ win. In every way, we responded. We had some turnovers early. We talked to them about being strong with the ball and handling the traps better and we did that. We talked to them about getting stops and rebounds and we did that late.
“Everything that we had to do to win the game, we stepped up and did late and we played like a team that needs to play when we go into the district tournament, the region tournament. That’s a region semifinal type win right there.”
For nearly 31 minutes, nothing came easy for the Lady Tornadoes (16-9). First quarter turnovers and the defense’s inability to create stops against the Lady Wildcats’ attack led to a back-and-forth first half.
In the last four minutes of the second quarter, both teams combined for six lead changes. During that span, it didn’t matter what Alcoa was cooking up on the offensive end because Oak Ridge (14-9) had an answer.
After Ridge appeared to provide the Lady Tornadoes with some momentum to take into the intermission with a drive to the basket to give them the lead, Semaj Clark hit a free throw line jumper before the Lady Wildcats defense prevented Alcoa from even getting off a shot at the buzzer to lead 32-31 at halftime.
The start of the third quarter looked like a repeat of the first two quarters as Karli Haworth opened the period with a 3-pointer on the Lady Tornadoes’ first possession before Ayana Porter answered back with a layup to tie.
“We gave up a little more than I would like,” Baumann said. “Some of that was (Oak Ridge) also. Our transition defense, that wasn’t very good and part of that was a result of turnovers. When we didn’t hit shots, (Oak Ridge) was going. If we turned it over, they were going. I mean, they are so good in transition.”
The hot-shooting of Haworth and Ridge was enough for Alcoa to overcome its defensive struggles, but there was a brief stretch where those shots weren’t falling, and it allowed Oak Ridge to build its biggest lead at 61-57 with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Needing one last push, Haworth came through with her fifth 3-pointer of the night to pull her team back within one, then the defense came up with the stop it needed to eventually set up Haworth at the free throw line.
The charity stripe is where the Lady Tornadoes were able to put it away, knocking down eight of eight shots, including six-straight from Ridge to close out the contest.
“(Ridge) stepped up for us there,” Baumann said. “She made six in a row, Eden Davis, our one senior, stepped up and hit two big ones. That was huge, the fact that we didn’t turn it over when they were applying pressure and made the free throws.”
Alcoa will head into its final stretch of the regular season looking to ride the momentum of a gritty road win, and Baumann hopes the experiences of a tough non-district schedule continue to pay off.
“That’s why we schedule teams like (Oak Ridge),” Baumann said. “We don’t shy from playing tough teams and we don’t try to pad our record because it doesn’t help us get better. We’re going to play tough teams to help us get ready for the tournament.”
Oak Ridge 87, Alcoa boys 56: Eli Graf brought the ball up the floor, drove to the free throw line and hit a jumper to tie Oak Ridge at 3-3 in the opening minutes.
It was one of the last times the Alcoa boys basketball team was that close to the Wildcats.
Despite double-digit scoring performances from Jahvin Carter (12) and Jordan Harris (11), the Tornadoes couldn’t overcome defensive breakdowns early and Oak Ridge built up a sizable first half lead to win the non-district matchup, 87-56, on Monday at Wildcat Arena.
“I thought we had a couple of bad live-ball turnovers,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “It probably stems kind of from communication, not doing our job in terms of taking away their strengths at times and who they are offensively. Especially in the second quarter, when things went against us and spiraled out of control, we kind of just gave in.”
The Wildcats (19-4), fresh off a heartbreaking loss to Clinton at the buzzer on Friday, clicked early on the offensive end and never let up. Four Oak Ridge players hit double figures with Jamison Uptgraft leading the way with a game-high 22 points. As a team, the Wildcats hit 11 3-pointers.
While the Tornadoes (11-15) stayed within striking distance after the first eight minutes, trailing just 18-11 after late shots from Harris and Graf to cut down the deficit before the quarter break, the second quarter is where Oak Ridge did the damage that determined the rest of the game.
Alcoa managed just nine points in the frame, five of which came from Carter as turnovers limited scoring opportunities for the Tornadoes. On the defensive end of the floor, there was no answer for Uptgraft, who tallied 10 points before halftime.
In all, Alcoa was outscored 28-9 and was well out of reach at the half, trailing by 26.
“I think there was some give-in (in the second quarter),” Collins said. “Some give-in to frustration, give-in to not being happy with the product in the second quarter. You can’t have a bad minute or two minute stretch, much less a whole quarter and that’s just kind of where we were tonight.”
Outside of that eight-minute showing, Collins’ positive takeaway was how his team responded in the third quarter. Harris opened the second half with a score and the Tornadoes were able to maintain cleaner possessions ending in points, even outscoring Oak Ridge, 22-19, to chip away at the deficit.
While that third quarter showing wasn’t enough to salvage the rest of the night for Alcoa, it helped build the team’s confidence heading into the final three-game stretch of its regular season, which includes marquee non-district meetings with rival Maryville and Bearden.
“I thought the response out of halftime showed a team willing to still go out there and compete and try to battle,” Collins said. “I think they put together a pretty good third quarter. It’s got to be a quick turnaround. You’ve got to take that lesson and do what needs to be done and show up and do it all over again.”
