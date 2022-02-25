The offense cooled off after a hot start, but the defense never faltered.
Alcoa opened its Region 1-2A quarterfinal against West Greene with 18 unanswered points.
The Lady Buffaloes finally found the scoreboard with just over two minutes left in the first quarter, but the Lady Tornadoes held the visitors to single digits each quarter the rest of the way.
Even with leading scorer Macie Ridge (17 points) and her back-court partner Karli Haworth (13 points) resting on the bench much of the second half, Alcoa (21-11) never slacked on the defensive hustle in a dominating mercy-rule 61-26 win Friday night inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
“I liked our defensive effort, I liked our intensity,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We came out with a sense of urgency. We came out with a great start. I was glad to see the focus we had early.”
Ridge hit a layup off an assist from Amelia Pfeiffer on the opening possession. Ainsley Pfeiffer then picked up an assist with a feed inside to Amelia Pfeiffer after the first of 32 West Greene turnovers, and the rout was on.
Juniors Ridge and Haworth traded 3-pointers. Ainsley Pfeiffer and Trinity Hodge both scored on opportunistic putback chances and Alcoa was up 18-0 before West Greene (15-15) scored on two free throws from Megan Daniels.
Alcoa led 24-6 after one quarter and continued the assault behind treys from Haworth and Lauren Martin. Only missing several layups and poor free-throw shooting — 5-of-14 on the night — kept the Lady Tornadoes from gouging an even bigger gap, leading 43-13 at the break.
“We work on finishing every day, contested finishing, so it’s really just no excuses for (missing several lay-ups),” Ridge said. “We’ve got to work on those, because we did miss a lot of those shots around the rim.”
Scoring slowed for the Lady Tornadoes in the third quarter, but freshman Bella Daugherty hit the highlight reel shot of the night with a half-court heave at the buzzer banking in the basket to push Alcoa past the 35-point margin, 55-18, needed to start the running clock under the mercy rule.
“(Daugherty) actually practices that shot, a lot,” Baumann said. “She plays and works as hard as anybody, so it was good to see her get rewarded with that.”
Baumann praised his reserves, including Daugherty, Trinity Hodge and Jillian Taylor, for continuing the intensity long after the game was decided.
“A lot of times, you sub late and people want to put up shots and get their points, but I thought the girls that came in late did a good job of continuing to stick with the defensive game plan,” Baumann told The Daily Times. ”We wanted to hold them under 30 and those girls that came in late did a good job of staying bought-in defensively and keeping them under 30.”
This was the first elimination game the Lady Tornadoes have faced this season.
Despite the poor free-throw shooting and several missed easy inside shots, Baumann stressed the positives.
“It’s about advancing, and doing it in the manner we did, with a running clock and playing everybody, I’m just pleased with the effort I saw from the girls tonight,” Baumann said.
The win puts Alcoa into the semifinals against South Greene, which also cruised in a 76-40 win over Pigeon Forge. The teams vie for a shot at the Region1-AA championship match and a state sectional berth at 6 p.m. Monday at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.