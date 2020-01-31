Alcoa's girls basketball team rolled to a 73-47 road win over Scott on Friday night.
Makenzie Bremer led the Lady Tornadoes (16-7, 7-0 District 4-AA) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Destiny Hayworth made six 3-pointers on her way to 18 points, and Laikyn Jared and Brenna Ridge combined for 13 rebounds.
