The Alcoa girls soccer team's first win of the season — a 1-0 victory over Lenoir City on Tuesday — also marked head coach Shane Corley's 100th career win at Alcoa.
Corley has coached the Lady Tornadoes (1-2) for 12 seasons, leading them to a Class A state championship in 2017. It was the first in what is now four straight state tournament appearances.
Sophomore Charlotte Tymon scored the goal that lifted the Lady Tornadoes to the memorable victory off an assist from senior Kaleea Scales. Junior goalkeeper Ella Murr posted eight saves in her first clean sheet of the season.
