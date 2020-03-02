KNOXVILLE — Karli Haworth shielded her eyes from the scene playing out several feet away from her as Alcoa filed out of the locker room for the final time this season.
Alcoa coach David Baumann pulled Haworth’s older sister, Destiny, to the side and attempted to comfort the senior leader, who broke down as soon as Baumann started talking. A 55-45 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday in the Region 2-AA semifinals at Fulton High School put an end to the reigning Daily Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year’s prolific career while also signaling a passing of the torch to a young core that hopes to elevate the program to the next level in the years to come.
“It was a great start (to our careers),” Karli Haworth told The Daily Times. “Playing with my sister was great, and I can’t wait for the next three years.”
Three days after scoring a season-high 88 points against Union County in the region quarterfinals, Alcoa (21-9) had its worst offensive performance of the season.
Karli Haworth admitted nerves were the cause for a five-minute, 19-second scoring drought to open the first quarter, and while the Lady Tornadoes eventually got it going enough to claw back from a deficit that swelled to as large as 12 points midway through the second quarter, there were still several missed layups and wide-open 3s on which they were unable to convert.
“They made us work every possession,” Baumann said. “I told the girls that our inability to get much done offensively was on me. The girls have been great all year — attitudes have been great, effort has been great — and I told them I felt like I let them down.
“I thought G-P was more prepared than we were and tougher than we were.”
Alcoa closed the first half on an 8-2 run and scored the first four points out of the intermission to make it 23-22 with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter, but Gatlinburg-Pittman (21-10) rattled off seven unanswered points over a 2:15 stretch from which the Lady Tornadoes never recovered.
“We kind of got happy that we were coming back, and we kind of lost focus for a minute,” Karli Haworth said. “We just have to keep our heads on next time and continue to do what we were doing to cut it to one and continue to work hard.
“I’ve never questioned our effort because our team is awesome and we’re the hardest workers, but we just have to keep doing all of that all game.”
A Karli Haworth and-one made it 36-30 with 6:05 left, but Alcoa never got any closer despite a strong effort from the freshman point guard and her freshman counterpart Mak Bremer.
Karli Haworth scored eight of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter while Bremer scored six of her 10 in the final period. Junior Kenzie Wilburn also scored in double figures with 13 points.
“Me and Mak, we’ve been besties forever and we’ve just never accepted losing,” Karli Haworth said. “We always try to do whatever it takes to help our team win, so we were just trying to get us back in there.”
It was not enough to make up for a scoreless outing from Destiny Haworth, who was the focal point of a stifling defensive effort from Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“She’s been incredible, and beyond the numbers on the basketball court, she is an incredible young lady,” Baumann said. “She’s going to be very successful in life, and you won’t find anybody with a character any better than hers.”
The University of the Cumberlands signee will be missed, but Alcoa is well-equipped to handle her loss.
Wilburn and fellow juniors Brenna Ridge and Laikyn Jared will provide senior leadership while a talented group of freshmen, highlighted by Karli Haworth, Bremer and Macie Ridge, improve upon a stellar start to their careers.
“We have some pieces to build on, obviously,” Baumann said. “Tonight is not the ending we wanted to send Destiny and our other seniors out on, but the future is bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.