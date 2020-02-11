Alcoa's girls basketball team turned a close game at halftime into a convincing 67-48 road victory over Cosby on Tuesday night.
Kenzie Wilburn had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead Alcoa, which led by three points at the end of the second quarter.
Destiny Hayworth added 16 points, four rebounds and two steals; and Karli Haworth had 14 points and five steals.
The Lady Tornadoes face Cocke County in another road game on Thursday.
