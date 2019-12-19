The Alcoa girls basketball team scored a 55-32 victory over McDowell High School of Erie, Pa., in the opening game of the KSA Orlando Classic on Thursday.
Kenzie Wilburn led the Lady Tornadoes with 16 points. Destiny Haworth and Mak Bremer scored 10 points apiece.
Alcoa will face Florida school Seffner Christian Academy at 10 a.m. Friday.
