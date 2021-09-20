A new coach and a team consisting of six underclassmen and a single senior could have led to the Alcoa golf team falling short of the expectations the program has set for itself in recent years.
Instead, the Tornadoes continued down the same path of success.
Alcoa claimed its 10th consecutive district championship on Monday at Egwani Farms Golf Course, shooting a combined 341 to defeat Gatlinburg-Pittman by 14 strokes while also securing a spot in the Region 1-A tournament in Elizabethton on Sept. 29.
“I mentioned a long time ago at the start of the season that coach (Rob) Daugherty did an excellent job of creating a culture of championships and winning,” Alcoa coach Chad Coker told The Daily Times. “These kids played great today. They were good teammates today, and that’s more important to me because if they are good teammates to each other then the winning starts to come when the culture gets supported by the kids.”
Sophomore Riley Parsons claimed the individual District 2-A title with a 5-over 77, ironically edging the teammate he credits for his growth as the Tornadoes’ No. 1 golfer, Zane Bonham, who shot an 81.
“I feel like I’ve done a good job,” Parsons said. “Being young, it’s tough to fill that role, but Zane coming in as a senior really helped because he helped me with the leadership part of things. We’ve played good this season. With how young we are, I think we’ve done a good job.”
“I’m so proud of (Parsons),” Coker added. “Going through being a sophomore and being a No. 1 and having to play against No. 1’s for the first time, he’s had some growing pains this year. He’s struggled at times, but he has really grind through it and done a really good job.”
Sophomores Noah Whitten and Nevan Newman rounded out the Tornadoes’ score with rounds of 84 and 99, respectively. The lone girl on Alcoa’s roster, Toni Turner, also qualified for the region tournament with a 126 that placed third amongst the five individual qualifiers.
Coker believed Alcoa was capable of winning the district tournament before the season started, but the journey did not come without its ups and downs. The Tornadoes’ youth was evident at times, especially midway through the campaign, but they shook off those struggles at the perfect time.
“Some of them have kind of grown up a bit in terms of their attitude goes,” Coker said. “They don’t let that double bogey or whatever destroy their round. They flush and go to the next hole. They’ve done a lot of that on their own.
“Golf will kind of beat you up because it thrives on failure, but these kids are starting to understand that. The more golf you play, the more adversity you go through, the better you get at that.”
Alcoa’s long-standing stretch of success goes further than district titles, and the Tornadoes have every intention of adding a region championship plaque to this season’s collection. However, they do understand that there is still room for improvement, and it needs to come this week.
“We had a lot of penalty shots today, and that cost us,” Parsons said. “We could have easily had 10 or 15 less shots today if it wasn’t for that, but I think we can fix that with a good week of preparation.”
