The Alcoa golf team is learning a lot from each other early in the 2021 season.
Between a brand new head coach in Chad Coker and a roster heavy on youth, learning could best sum up the Tornadoes identity so far.
Coker, who took over the program after long-time coach Rob Daughtery retired following last season, prefers it that way.
“This is my first foray into golf,” Coker told The Daily Times. “It’s been a learning curve for me, too, but I am so comfortable out here. I love the game of golf, but more importantly, I love making relationships with these kids. I’m excited that they’re all young because we’re all doing it together.”
Alcoa features three freshmen, three sophomores and one senior and after having two seniors reach the state tournament a year ago in Zach Borden and Bryce Barber. The Tornadoes are relying on two of those sophomores to fill that void with Riley Parsons holding the one spot and Noah Whitten behind him at No. 2.
But if Tuesday’s home match against Halls and Webb at Egwani Farms is any indication, those two player’s spots could interchange throughout the season.
“They’re neck and neck,” Coker said. “I let them qualify and after today because Noah shot a 39, I bet that flips when I put it in the spreadsheet. Noah hasn’t been playing with the ones, so it’s different for him. A ton of potential with both of those kids. They have a real chance to be special.”
For Parsons, he is playing a more important role than the one he was accustomed to as a talented newcomer in 2020.
He’s embracing the challenge of his new position.
“It’s different for sure,” Parsons said. “Last year, we had a lot of talent, a lot of leadership there, so to switch into it is good. ... I think me and Noah, being sophomores and the only experienced guys on the team, we’ve got to step up.”
It’s been a transition for Whitten as well, but he hasn’t looked at it as a challenge. Instead, he has focused on improving his game and letting that speak for itself.
“It was a lot different going from following the leader to being the leader,” Whitten said. “It’s a good experience ... but not really (a challenge). I’m just playing my game and I haven’t really changed anything.”
As for the lone senior, Zane Bonham, his last season will also have learning curve, at least at first.
Bonham spent the last three seasons playing for the Alcoa football team, but decided to give golf a try after not playing it for six years. He doesn’t mind learning from his underclassmen teammates, either.
“I just wanted to try something new my senior year,” Bonham said. “I started getting back into in the offseason and I just decided that I wanted to try out for the golf team.
“They (teammates) help me out. They’re still younger than me, but they beat my butt out here. It gives me a challenge, you know, getting beat by underclassmen, but I like playing with them.”
It’s that kind of maturity and willingness to learn from Bonham that has impressed Coker and what he believes will lead to positive individual results, despite picking up the game for the first time in years.
“(Bonham) totally takes their advice,” Coker said. “These kids, when they get done practicing, they’ll go get carts and play the back nine together. It’s just good team bonding and he’s learning from those guys and he knows he needs to learn. ... He’s real coachable.”
Coker knows his first season will pose challenges — just as it will for Parson, Whitten and Bonham — but he believes in the culture of the Alcoa program.
“Rob Daughtery (left) big shoes to fill, but he helped to garner a good culture with these kids,” Coker said. “It’s a culture where the kids get along really well, and they’re very supportive of each other. Stepping up is a big deal, but more importantly, they seem to be having fun, they’re good teammates and that’s really a big deal because that spills over.”
