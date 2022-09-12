GREENEVILLE — For Chad Coker, Monday’s District 2-A golf tournament result didn’t meet expectations, but it was more than enough to keep Alcoa’s ultimate goals intact.
The Tornadoes’ boys team finished second behind Gatlinburg-Pittman with a score of 351, which beat out Cumberland Gap (364) and Northview Academy (393) at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville. Toni Turner, the lone member of Alcoa’s girls team placed third out of four, scoring 113.
Alcoa will move on to region play later this month with a shot at its second straight state tournament berth.
“This was the third time we’ve played Gatlinburg-Pittman and this is the third time Gatlinburg-Pittman’s beat us,” Coker told The Daily Times. “It’s been by two or three strokes, those kinds of things, so you know, you come in with higher aspirations. You want to win district. Alcoa’s golf program, we’re kind of used to winning district. But, the important part is you survive and advance. That’s what you do in tournament golf.
“We get another shot at doing something special by conquering our goal of going to state.”
Riley Parsons led the way for the Tornadoes, scoring 74 while Noah Whitten was second with 83. Nevan Newman, Jackson Chaney and Jack Smeltzer tallied scores of 96, 98 and 98, respectively.
While the team came up short of a top finish and another district crown, Parsons’ performance stood out individually.
The Tornadoes’ star junior had the lowest score of all golfers, earning him a first-place medal.
“(Parsons finishing first) is special for us and it’s special for him,” Coker said. “He really deserves it because he’s worked really hard. He spent the offseason getting better. I’ve really seen him take a real subtle turn as far as the mental game goes. I’m really, really happy for him for sure.”
A number of Alcoa players used a practice round last week to get a better feel for the course and finished with good numbers, but conditions following a weekend of heavy rain in East Tennessee may have played a factor in the Tornadoes’ finish.
“Some of the kids played a practice round up here on Friday and it was hot and dry and fast,” Coker said. “Today, it softer and it was windy. Conditions weren’t challenging out there today. I think the scores that I got on the practice round versus the scores today, you know, you get nerves involved, the weather, so there’s a lot of factors that went into that.
“I’d say if you went to the kids and asked them how happy they were with their scores, I don’t think any of them would be super ecstatic.”
Alcoa will have the benefit of familiarity in the region tournament. The Tornadoes will host on their home course at Egwani Farms on Sept. 27. They’ll also hit the links in practice with one more regular season home match in between to help them prepare.
A region tournament win will clinch a spot at the Class A state tournament in Sevierville.
“We’ve got region in a couple of weeks and I believe in this group of kids,” Coker said. “We’ve got as good of a shot as ever to make state. (Losing district) didn’t change anything. The end goal is to get to state and so it doesn’t change anything for us. We’re still right where we need to be.”
