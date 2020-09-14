Bryce Barber admitted Monday that the ensuing six days are going to involve a lot of golf.
The senior Alcoa golfer plans on spending his next two afternoons at Egwani Farms Golf Course. On Thursday, he and his teammates will familiarize themselves with the Sevierville Golf Course, the site of the Region 2-A/AA Tournament.
They’re striving to earn a bid to the small class state tournament, but they’re also just trying to forget about their performance during Monday’s District 3-A/AA Tournament. Barber was hoping to shoot a 75 or lower at Egwani Farms Golf Course. He wasn’t happy that he fell short of that goal by seven strokes.
His teammates were also disappointed with how they shot. Noah Whitten and Riley Parsons both finished with a score of 86. Ryan Whitson shot an 88. Zach Borden carded a 88.
All of those scores were higher than their respective season averages.
“I think we will do much better (in the region tournament),” Borden told The Daily Times, before adding. “We can’t do worse than we did (today) … it’s impossible.”
Despite their grumblings, the Alcoa boys still cruised to their ninth-consecutive district title with an overall score of 342, 30 strokes ahead of second-place team Gatlinburg-Pittman. Barber’s 82 was the lowest boys’s score. Whitten and Parson finished tied for third.
Greenback captured the girls district title. June Green shot an 85; Lorien Sweet finished with a score of 98 and Emily Tipton carded a 102. Northview’s Campbell Penland recorded the best score of the tournament with a 78. Alcoa’s Toni Turner shot a 145 to book a trip to the region tournament.
Alcoa coach Rob Daugherty said his boys will collectively have to shoot at least 20 strokes lower to win the region and advance to the state tournament.
“There’s no shame in winning; it’s just a matter of playing a little better,” Daugherty said. “It’s not the end of the world. … At the same time, we aren’t just playing really good tournament golf right now. I have some inexperienced golfers, and some kids who need to step up and play well in tournaments. Bryce will play better next week, I think. Our two freshmen will probably cut four or five shots off their score and we should be fine.
“This golf course isn’t easy. If you don’t hit the ball on the fairway, then you are going to pay the price for every missed shot. It will cost you a penalty every time you play.”
The Tornadoes (25-9-1) have consistently fared well against some of the best golfers in the area, playing matches against Farragut, Webb, Knoxville Catholic and William Blount. They entered the district tournament with high expectations, but committed too many penalties and struggled adjusting to the windy conditions.
Borden hopes to practice his short game after Monday’s tournament.
“I thought the pins weren’t very easy today,” Borden said. “There were a lot of slopes set up that weren’t super attackable.”
Still, Daugherty was happy to watch his golfers capture another district title. He knows his golfers will be hungry to improve during practice this week, and that they will be ready for the region tournament.
“I think we are very capable of going to state,” Daugherty said. “I love these kids. These are the best behaved and best quality character kids I have had in a long time. I am really, really happy about that. … We just have to practice and try to get a little bit better.”
