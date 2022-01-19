A Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State selection for Alcoa senior quarterback Caden Buckles was a given after winning his second straight state championship and being a Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football winner.
Still, it became official Wednesday as he and seven other Tornadoes were named to the Class 3A team.
Major Newman, Jordan Harris, Lance Williams, Tyler Jeffries, Michael Williams, Aaron Davis, Elijah Cannon and Isaiah Bryant were also selected.
Buckles completed 75.3% (116-of-154) of his passes for 1,766 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. He also rushed for 300 yards and seven scores.
Newman led the Tornadoes in receiving with 27 catches, 382 yards and seven touchdowns and also rushed for 124 more yards on 10 carries. The senior also had 33 total tackles (three for loss) and three fumble recoveries.
Harris amassed a team-high 490 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 carries while also hauling in 18 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns. The junior added 27 tackles (three for loss), an interception and a forced fumble on defense.
Lance Williams and Jeffries dominated on each side of Alcoa’s offensive line, helping the Tornadoes average 46.2 points per game.
Michael Williams missed the first few weeks of the season because of injury but returned to anchor a stout defensive line. The senior tallied 20 tackles, eight of which were for loss, including three sacks.
Davis paced Alcoa in tackles for the second consecutive year with 59. The junior linebacker also forced three fumbles and recovered one.
Cannon made the team as a linebacker, where he registered 13.5 tackles, but he shined in the backfield, rushing for 432 yards and 14 touchdowns on 46 carries.
Bryant was a do-it-all player for Alcoa, accounting for 329 yards and five touchdowns on 20 catches while adding 74 yards and two scores on five carries on offense. He also had three punt returns for touchdowns and three interceptions.
The TSWA will release its Division II teams on Thursday.
