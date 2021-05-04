North Carolina-Pembroke volleyball coach and Alcoa graduate Ellen McGill was named Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year on April 23, becoming the first coach to win the award in the program's 45-year history.
The Braves finished with seven PBC victories, matching the 2001 and 2011 squads for the most league wins in 27 years. UNCP also reached the PBC tournament semifinals for the first time since 2011.
