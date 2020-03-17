Alcoa football legend Randall Cobb is on the move again in the NFL.
Cobb, 29, has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans on a 3-year, $27 million contract that includes $18.75 million guaranteed. The deal was reported by the Houston Chronicle and by NFL Network late on Monday night.
The 2008 Alcoa graduate played last season with the Dallas Cowboys after playing the first eight years of his pro career with the Green Bay Packers.
Cobb appeared in 15 games with six starts last year and finished with 55 receptions for 828 yards and scored three touchdowns.
A slot receiver, Cobb immediately becomes a key part of Houston’s offense because the Texans traded leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and other assets.
In his career, Cobb has 525 receptions for 6,352 yards, and he has scored 44 touchdowns. He averages 12.1 yards per reception.
Cobb played offense and defense at Alcoa and made his biggest impact at quarterback. He led the Tornadoes to four Class AA state titles and in his senior season was named Mr. Football by the TSSAA.
He also played baseball and ran track in high school. As a senior he placed third in the 100-meter dash at the state championship meet in a personal record time of 10.75 seconds. As a junior, he helped the Alcoa 400-meter relay team place second in the state meet.
Cobb played in college for Kentucky and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team as a quarterback. He transitioned to wide receiver nearly full-time as a sophomore.
He left Kentucky after his junior season and was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.