For the second day in a row on Saturday, Tennessee's baseball team bounced back from an early deficit to defeat George Washington.
The visiting Colonials scored three runs in their first three at-bats, but that was it as the Vols rallied for a 7-3 victory at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Alcoa High School graduate Redmond Walsh rescued Tennessee (11-0) by pitching five scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. The most impressive part of his outing is that he got 15 outs on 47 pitches.
A three-run fifth inning gave the Vols a 4-3 lead. Pete Derkay's two-run single tied it, and Luc Lipcius followed with an RBI groundout that brought in the winning run.
The Vols added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth.
Leadoff batter Drew Gilbert had a home run and a double among four hits. Alerick Soularie went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk.
Tennessee will go for a sweep in the series finale at 1 p.m. today.
